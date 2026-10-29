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UFC BJJ athletes William Tackett and Jay Rodriguez side by side over a red background
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UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez Results

Live Results, Match Recaps And Interviews With The Winners From UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez At Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On October 29, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • Oct. 30, 2026

Two belts are on the line when The Bowl returns to Meta APEX for UFC BJJ 13.

In the main event, UFC BJJ standout William Tackett takes on high-flying Jay Rodriguez for the middleweight title. Plus, a new bantamweight champion will be crowned when Jalen Fonacier, who holds the fastest submission victory in UFC BJJ history, faces UFC BJJ Opens winner Kleber Barbosa.

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UFC BJJ 13 takes place live from Las Vegas on Thursday, October 29 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, match recaps, interviews and more.

UFC BJJ 13 Results

Main Event: Middleweight Title - William Tackett vs Jay Rodriguez

Bantamweight Title - Jalen Fonacier vs Kleber Barbosa

Light Heavyweight - Nick Rodriguez vs Nata Tenca

Women's Bantamweight - Fion Davies vs Jaime Fragoso

Women’s Flyweight - Jasmine Rocha vs Faren Antunes

Heavyweight - Pat Downey vs Ian Daube

Welterweight - Liam Crelinsten vs Seilkhan Bolatbek

Middleweight - Martin Gonzalez vs João Nicolite

Lightweight - Tristan Sainz vs David Weintraub

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