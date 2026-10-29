UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez Results

In the main event, UFC BJJ standout William Tackett takes on high-flying Jay Rodriguez for the middleweight title. Plus, a new bantamweight champion will be crowned when Jalen Fonacier, who holds the fastest submission victory in UFC BJJ history, faces UFC BJJ Opens winner Kleber Barbosa.

Watch UFC BJJ 13 On UFC FIGHT PASS

UFC BJJ 13 takes place live from Las Vegas on Thursday, October 29 at 8pm ET/5pm PT. This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, match recaps, interviews and more.

UFC BJJ 13 Results