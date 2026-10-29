UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez Results

Live Results, Match Recaps And Interviews With The Winners From UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez At Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On October 29, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport
• Oct. 30, 2026
Two belts are on the line when The Bowl returns to Meta APEX for UFC BJJ 13.
In the main event, UFC BJJ standout William Tackett takes on high-flying Jay Rodriguez for the middleweight title. Plus, a new bantamweight champion will be crowned when Jalen Fonacier, who holds the fastest submission victory in UFC BJJ history, faces UFC BJJ Opens winner Kleber Barbosa.