UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez airs live on Thursday, October 29th on UFC FIGHT PASS!

UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez is live on Thursday, October 29th, starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET streaming LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS!
Two belts are on the line at UFC BJJ 13! In the main event, UFC BJJ welterweight supremacy is up for grabs when UFC BJJ standout William Tackett takes on high-flying Jay Rodriguez.
Plus, a new UFC BJJ Bantamweight champion will be crowned when Jalen Fonacier, who holds the fastest submission victory in UFC BJJ, faces UFC BJJ Opens winner Kleber Barbosa.
Catch all the action LIVE at the Meta Apex on Thursday, October 29 @ 5PM PT. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
Main Event: Middleweight Title - William Tackett vs Jay Rodriguez
UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match - Jalen Fonacier vs Kleber Barbosa
Light Heavyweight - Nick Rodriguez vs Nata Tenca
Women's Bantamweight - Fion Davies vs Jaime Fragoso
Women’s Flyweight - Jasmine Rocha vs Faren Antunes
Heavyweight - Pat Downey vs Ian Daube
Welterweight - Liam Crelinsten vs Seilkhan Bolatbek
Middleweight - Martin Gonzalez vs João Nicolite
Lightweight - Tristan Sainz vs David Weintraub