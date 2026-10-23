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William Tackett reacts after a victory against Manuel Ribamar in a middleweight bout during the UFC BJJ 8 event at Meta APEX
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UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez airs live on Thursday, October 29th on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Oct. 23, 2026

UFC BJJ 13: Tackett vs Rodriguez is live on Thursday, October 29th, starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET streaming LIVE on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Two belts are on the line at UFC BJJ 13! In the main event, UFC BJJ welterweight supremacy is up for grabs when UFC BJJ standout William Tackett takes on high-flying Jay Rodriguez.

Plus, a new UFC BJJ Bantamweight champion will be crowned when Jalen Fonacier, who holds the fastest submission victory in UFC BJJ, faces UFC BJJ Opens winner Kleber Barbosa. 

Catch all the action LIVE at the Meta Apex on Thursday, October 29 @ 5PM PT. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

  • Main Event: Middleweight Title - William Tackett vs Jay Rodriguez

  • UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match - Jalen Fonacier vs Kleber Barbosa

  • Light Heavyweight - Nick Rodriguez vs Nata Tenca

  • Women's Bantamweight - Fion Davies vs Jaime Fragoso

  • Women’s Flyweight - Jasmine Rocha vs Faren Antunes

  • Heavyweight - Pat Downey vs Ian Daube

  • Welterweight - Liam Crelinsten vs Seilkhan Bolatbek

  • Middleweight - Martin Gonzalez vs João Nicolite

  • Lightweight - Tristan Sainz vs David Weintraub

 