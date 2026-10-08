UFC BJJ 12: Moura vs Fornarino Results

Two new champions were crowned at UFC BJJ 12 as fan-favorite finally captured championship gold, while a reigning champion added a second belt to her resumé at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.
In the main event, reigning bantamweight champion Cassia Moura added the inaugural women’s flyweight title to become the first double champion in UFC BJJ history, while the co-main saw Renato Canuto finally achieve his dream of UFC BJJ championship glory as he captured the vacant lightweight crown.
UFC BJJ 12 Results
Women's Flyweight Championship - Cassia Moura defeats Adele Fornarino via split-decision
In the night’s main event, reigning UFC BJJ women’s bantamweight champion Cassia Moura edged Australian contender Adela Fornarino via split-decision as she added the women’s flyweight title to become the first double champ in UFC BJJ history.
The match started with Fornarino immediately going to the ground and targeting the Brazilian’s leg as she put the bantamweight champion on the back foot in the opening exchanges.
The Aussie continued to pressure from the bottom, and with Moura looking to stay away from trouble, the Brazilian received a call for action, then a stalling warning from referee Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro.
Moura eventually went to the mat, and had to be on her guard as Fornarino attempted to lock up a leg and secure a heel-hook submission. But, despite her face revealing her pain, Moura managed not to tap as the horn sounded to save her from an imminent submission defeat.
Knowing she lost the first round, Moura came out of her corner for Round 2 and landed a big double-leg takedown on Fornarino, who hit the canvas and popped up with a huge smile on her face.
Moura looked to find an opening, but Fornarino continually scooted herself to maintain a good defensive posture to ensure the Brazilian couldn’t find her way in. Then, late in the round, Fornarino went on the hunt for a leg again, and forced Moura to play defense.
After referee Ribeiro called for a break after a lack of action, Moura went on the attack from the restart and managed to take Fornarino’s back before the horn sounded.
With Moura’s late rally potentially edging the round in her favor, it meant the final round was crucial to both athletes, but the action had to be paused early in the round after a thumb to the eye from Moura on Fornarino left the Aussie in clear pain on the side of the Bowl.
After a quick meeting with the doctor, and a dab to the eye with a wet towel, the action resumed, and Moura looked to push the pace from top position. But, with Fornarino pressuring from the bottom, Moura received another stalling warning from referee Ribeiro.
Fornarino attempted an omoplata, and continually looked to create a leg entanglement as Moura tried in vain to apply pressure from the top. Then, in the closing seconds, Fornarino came close to locking up a last-gasp leglock as the horn sounded.
After 15 minutes of back-and-forth action, both grapplers thought they’d done enough to capture the title, and when the judges returned their verdict, it was Moura celebrating as the 20-year-old took the split decision verdict to make UFC BJJ history.
Lightweight Championship - Renato Canuto defeats Ethan Crelinsten via unanimous decision
A new champion was crowned at 155 pounds as Renato Canuto captured the vacant UFC BJJ lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Ethan Crelinsten.
Canuto drew gasps from the Meta APEX crowd as he executed a superb foot sweep before securing an early takedown, but the Brazilian had to be on his guard to avoid Crelinsten’s immediate leg attack as the action hit the canvas.
Canuto tried to push the pace, but Crelinsten used his technique and strength to sweep his man and eventually take Canuto’s back. Crelinsten continued to wear on Canuto, but Canuto did superbly to escape before moving into position and locking up an anaconda choke.
Crelinsten tried to escape, but Canuto adjusted his hold and applied the pressure as he pushed hard for the finish. But Crelinsten refused to tap, and eventually managed to escape the hold. Canuto went on the attack again as the round came to a close, with the horn sounding just as he was close to securing a footlock.
The second round started with Crelinsten pulling guard, with Canuto going on the attack from top position. Crelinsten defended smartly, and scrambled his way to the top. Canuto worked his way free, then moved into side control. But his attempt to isolate an arm gave Crelinsten just enough room to escape and return to top position once again.
With the final seconds of the round counting down, Crelinsten attempted to snatch up a leglock, but Canuto escaped and applied a little pressure from on top before the horn sounded.
It meant the title remained in the balance as the match went into the final round, and Crelinsten charging in and almost sending the pair of them off the top of the Bowl. Thankfully, the action stayed within bounds, and Canuto put Crelinsten on the back foot again as he controlled things from on top.
Canuto continued to push the pace through the round, as he took Crelinsten’s back, locked up a body triangle to control position, and went on the hunt for a rear-naked choke. Then, with Crelinsten defending well, Canuto locked up a reverse D’Arce choke that forced the Canadian to defend again.
There was still time for Canuto and Crelinsten to both attempt last-gasp heel-hooks in a bid to snatch a late finish, but in the end the action went all the way to the judges’ scorecards.
The scorers all awarded the fight to Canuto, who captured the 155-pound title via unanimous decision.
Middleweight - Gabriel Almeida defeats Gilbert “Durinho” Burns via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 4:34
Gabriel Almeida marked the occasion of his UFC BJJ debut with a marquee victory as he submitted former UFC welterweight MMA title challenger Gilbert Burns in the first round of their middleweight match.
In a closely-contested opening, Burns shot in for a takedown, and while Almeida attempted to lock up a guillotine on the way down, he couldn’t quite secure it, and Burns landed on top. However, despite the dominant position, Burns wasn’t able to work an opening as Almeida kept his defense tight to avoid any serious submission danger.
And with Almeida on top and Burns on his back, Almeida looked to attack the neck before switching targets and locking up a figure-four hold on Burns’ left leg. With his opponent’s leg secured, Almeida then forced “Durinho” to tap as he finished the job with a heel hook.
Women's Strawweight - Thaynara Victoria defeats Danielle Kelly via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 2:53
Debuting Brazilian Thaynara Victoria made a splash on her UFC BJJ debut as she submitted Danielle Kelly via first-round armbar in their strawweight matchup.
Victoria started aggressively, dropped to the mat early, and immediately looked to lock up a straight ankle lock, but Kelly defended smartly and quickly worked her way free.
The action went to the mat again, but this time both women grabbed a leg as they dueled for leglock supremacy on the mat. In the end, both grapplers recognized the stalemate and relinquished their holds before returning to the feet to reset.
Victoria again attempted to pull guard and, with Kelly looking to work her way to a dominant position on top, the Brazilian isolated an arm, threw up her legs, and secured an armbar to force the tap and secure the victory.
It showed that, while she entered the Bowl as a leglock specialist, Victoria is more than capable of winning matches with other techniques, with her maiden UFC victory coming via armbar submission.
Lightweight - Landon Elmore defeats Max Livingston via submission (straight ankle lock) – Round 1, 3:42
After suffering back-to-back decision defeats inside the Bowl, former featherweight Landon “The Big Slime” Elmore moved up to lightweight and returned to the Meta APEX with an impressive first-round submission victory over Max Livingston.
After a little hand-fighting to get things started, Elmore landed a big takedown on the slope of the Bowl, but Livingston was able to work his way free and return to the center of the fighting area.
Livingston went to take Elmore to the mat, but Elmore locked up a body triangle from the bottom and superbly swept his way to the top before giving a cheeky double-bicep flex to acknowledge his move.
Elmore continued to be the aggressor and, after snatching up a leg, he forced the quick tap with a slickly-executed straight ankle lock.
It gave Elmore his second victory in UFC BJJ and, competing in a new weight class, Elmore said the best is still to come from “The Big Slime” in the future.
Welterweight - Kade Anastasios defeats Ataide Rafael via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 4:19
Welterweight Kade Anastasios completed a remarkable journey from the UFC BJJ Opens to the UFC BJJ Bowl as he claimed a first-round submission victory over Brazil’s fourth-degree black belt – and training partner of Bryce Mitchell – Ataide Rafael.
Anastasios went on the attack from the very start of the contest as he pushed the pace, looking to establish offense throughout, but Rafael proved a tricky opponent to open up in the early stages.
At the midway point in the round, Anastasios turned up the pressure as he attempted to lock up a kneebar, but Rafael made sure his knee was clear of serious danger, and eventually worked his way free. Anastasios continued to attack off his back, however, as he forced the Arkansas-based Brazilian to focus on his defense.
Anastasios wouldn’t be denied, however, and after maintaining a hold of Rafael’s right heel, he controlled the Brazilian’s leg and shuffled into position to lock up a heel hook that forced a frustrated Rafael to cry out in pain before tapping.
It gave a fired-up Anastasios a debut victory inside the Bowl as he converted his success at the UFC BJJ Opens into victory on the big stage at Meta APEX.
Featherweight - Raphael Ferreira defeats Kyle O’Hare via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 3:14
Teenage featherweight phenom Raphael Ferreira returned to the win column as he claimed his second UFC BJJ victory with a first-round submission of Kyle O’Hare.
After an aggressive start that saw both grapplers warned by referee Vitor “Shaolin” Ribeiro for being a little too aggressive with their hands in the opening exchanges, the action went to the mat with Ferreira taking top position on O’Hare, who tried to wrap him up in his guard.
Eventually, O’Hare escaped and looked to attack from the top, but Ferreira stayed active off the mat and managed to isolate a foot to lock up a heel hook. O’Hare knew the game was up and quickly tapped as 19-year-old Ferreira celebrated a first-round finish.
Lightweight - John Chandler defeats Raphael Gomez via unanimous decision
The opening match of the night saw John “White Chocolate” Chandler claim his second victory inside the Bowl as he outworked Raphael Gomez over three rounds in their lightweight matchup.
The contest started with an extended period of hand-fighting before Gomez attempted to pull guard. Chandler swiftly escaped and returned to his feet, before shooting a single-leg takedown. Gomez countered with a guillotine choke on the way down but, despite appearing to have the hold at least partly secured, he opted to release the hold and reset.
Later in the round, Gomez went to the mat again, and Chandler engaged with him. Gomez almost took advantage as he attempted to lock up a heel hook, but Chandler rolled his way out of danger before the round game to a close.
The second round started with Gomez looking to pull guard again, but Chandler didn’t take the bait and, after working the right angle, briefly landed in side control. Chandler stayed patient on the outside and, after re-engaging via north-south position, looked to work his way into a dominant position.
Gomez worked his way back to his feet and attempted to pull guard again, but missed the mark and ended up on his back, trying to lure Chandler back in. But the Team Kimura product was wise to it and the round expired with no further offense.
After two very cagey rounds, the action went into the final frame, and Chandler turned up the aggression as he swiftly wrestled Gomez to the canvas. But Gomez attacked off his back and threatened with a leglock that forced Chandler to roll out of danger.
With the action back on the feet, Chandler continued to push the pace, and a flying guard-pull attempt off the slope of the Bowl ended painfully as Chandler evaded it and Gomez landed with a thud on the floor.
Chandler reacted quickly and mounted Gomez as he established himself in the most dominant position of the match. He then attempted to lock up an arm-triangle choke, and pushed hard to force the finish, but Gomez worked his way free just before the final horn sounded.
In the final reckoning, it was Chandler’s positive approach and forward pressure that proved decisive as he claimed the unanimous decision victory to move to 2-0 under the UFC BJJ banner.