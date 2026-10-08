UFC BJJ 12: Moura vs Fornarino Results

Gomez worked his way back to his feet and attempted to pull guard again, but missed the mark and ended up on his back, trying to lure Chandler back in. But the Team Kimura product was wise to it and the round expired with no further offense.



After two very cagey rounds, the action went into the final frame, and Chandler turned up the aggression as he swiftly wrestled Gomez to the canvas. But Gomez attacked off his back and threatened with a leglock that forced Chandler to roll out of danger.



With the action back on the feet, Chandler continued to push the pace, and a flying guard-pull attempt off the slope of the Bowl ended painfully as Chandler evaded it and Gomez landed with a thud on the floor.



Chandler reacted quickly and mounted Gomez as he established himself in the most dominant position of the match. He then attempted to lock up an arm-triangle choke, and pushed hard to force the finish, but Gomez worked his way free just before the final horn sounded.



In the final reckoning, it was Chandler’s positive approach and forward pressure that proved decisive as he claimed the unanimous decision victory to move to 2-0 under the UFC BJJ banner.