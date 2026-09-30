UFC BJJ 12: Moura vs Fornarino Fight Card

Reigning champion Cassia Moura puts her title on the line against Adele Fornarino to crown the inaugural UFC BJJ Women’s Flyweight Champion. Plus, the UFC BJJ Lightweight title is up for grabs when Renato Canuto takes on Ethan Crelinsten in a battle between two of the division’s most exciting submission hunters.

UFC BJJ 12 Tickets | Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS

Catch all the action LIVE at Meta APEX on Thursday, October 8, at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

UFC BJJ 12 Fight Card:

Main Event: Women's Flyweight Title - Cassia Moura vs Adele Fornarino

UFC BJJ Lightweight Title Match - Renato Canuto vs Ethan Crelinsten

Middleweight - Gilbert "Durinho" Burns vs Gabriel Almeida

Women's Strawweight - Danielle Kelly vs Thaynara Victoria

MORE: All Things UFC BJJ

Lightweight - Landon Elmore vs Max Livingston

Welterweight - Kade Anastasios vs Ataide Rafael

Featherweight - Kyle O'Hare vs Raphael Ferreira

Lightweight - John Chandler vs Raphael Gomez