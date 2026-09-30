UFC BJJ 12: Moura vs Fornarino Fight Card

UFC BJJ 12: Moura vs Fornarino Is Live On Thursday, October 8, Starting At 8pm ET/5pm PT, Streaming LIVE On UFC FIGHT PASS
By UFC BJJ Staff Report
• Sep. 30, 2026
Two belts are on the line at UFC BJJ 12!
Reigning champion Cassia Moura puts her title on the line against Adele Fornarino to crown the inaugural UFC BJJ Women’s Flyweight Champion. Plus, the UFC BJJ Lightweight title is up for grabs when Renato Canuto takes on Ethan Crelinsten in a battle between two of the division’s most exciting submission hunters.