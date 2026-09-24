UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell Results

Live Results, Match Recaps And Interviews With The Winners From UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell At Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On September 24, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport
• Sep. 25, 2026
UFC BJJ 11 brings a night of elite submission grappling to Meta APEX, with a stacked lineup of high-level talent.
In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Bantamweight Champion Mikey Musumeci faces UFC star Bryce Mitchell in a special featherweight show match. The co-main event will see reigning UFC BJJ light heavyweight champion Mason Fowler defend his title against Nick Rodriguez.
UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell takes place Thursday, September 24 in Las Vegas. UFC BJJ 11 begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT, streaming exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS. This page will be updated live throughout the event.
UFC BJJ 11 Results:
Featherweight Main Event: Mikey Musumeci vs Bryce Mitchell
Light Heavyweight Title Match - (C) Mason Fowler vs Nick Rodriguez
Featherweight - Aurelie Le Vern vs Rana Willink
Middleweight - Jay Rodriguez vs Kevin Beuhring
Light Heavyweight - Pedro Machado vs Lucas Norat
Featherweight - Ryan Elgarico Jr. vs Jordan Holy
Bantamweight - Mason Stritzel vs Sebastian Zazueta