UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell Results

In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Bantamweight Champion Mikey Musumeci faces UFC star Bryce Mitchell in a special featherweight show match. The co-main event will see reigning UFC BJJ light heavyweight champion Mason Fowler defend his title against Nick Rodriguez.

Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS

UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell takes place Thursday, September 24 in Las Vegas. UFC BJJ 11 begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT, streaming exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS. This page will be updated live throughout the event.