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Mikey Musumeci, Bryce Mitchell, Mason Fowler and Nick Rodriguez over a red and black background
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UFC BJJ

UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell Results

Live Results, Match Recaps And Interviews With The Winners From UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell At Meta APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On September 24, 2026
By Simon Head, On X: @simonheadsport • Sep. 25, 2026

UFC BJJ 11 brings a night of elite submission grappling to Meta APEX, with a stacked lineup of high-level talent.

In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Bantamweight Champion Mikey Musumeci faces UFC star Bryce Mitchell in a special featherweight show match. The co-main event will see reigning UFC BJJ light heavyweight champion Mason Fowler defend his title against Nick Rodriguez.

Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS

UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell takes place Thursday, September 24 in Las Vegas. UFC BJJ 11 begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT, streaming exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS. This page will be updated live throughout the event.

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UFC BJJ 11 Results:

Featherweight Main Event: Mikey Musumeci vs Bryce Mitchell

Light Heavyweight Title Match - (C) Mason Fowler vs Nick Rodriguez

Featherweight - Aurelie Le Vern vs Rana Willink

Middleweight - Jay Rodriguez vs Kevin Beuhring

Light Heavyweight - Pedro Machado vs Lucas Norat

Featherweight - Ryan Elgarico Jr. vs Jordan Holy

Bantamweight - Mason Stritzel vs Sebastian Zazueta

Welterweight - Kolby Gonzalez vs Daniel Deeder

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