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Mikey Musumeci reacts after a submission victory against Kevin Dantzler in the UFC BJJ bantamweight championship bout during the UFC BJJ 8 event
UFC BJJ

UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell Fight Card

UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell is live on Thursday, September 24th, starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET streaming LIVE on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel
Aug. 25, 2026

UFC BJJ 11 brings an action-packed night of submission grappling to the Meta Apex, featuring a stacked card loaded with high-level matchups. In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Bantamweight Champion Mikey Musumeci takes on UFC star Bryce Mitchell.

In the co-main event,reigning UFC BJJ light heavyweight champion Mason Fowler takes on The Black Belt Slayer, Nick Rodriguez. The card also features the return of former UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Queen Aurelie Le Verne, the UFC BJJ debut of Jay Rodriguez, and more!

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Catch all of the action from UFC BJJ 11 on Thursday, September 24th, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel!

Main Event: 145 lbs - Mikey Musumeci vs Bryce Mitchell

UFC BJJ Light Heavyweight Title Match - Mason Fowler vs Nick Rodriguez

Women’s Featherweight - Aurelie Le Vern vs Rana Willink

Middleweight - Jay Rodriguez vs Kevin Beuhring

More UFC BJJ Info

Middleweight - Lucas Norat vs Pedro Machado

Featherweight - Ryan Elgarico Jr. vs Jordan Holy

Bantamweight - Mason Stritzel vs Sebastian Zazueta

Welterweight - UFC BJJ Opens Winner vs Kolby Gonzalez

Tags
Mikey Musumeci
Mason Fowler