UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell Fight Card

In the co-main event,reigning UFC BJJ light heavyweight champion Mason Fowler takes on The Black Belt Slayer, Nick Rodriguez. The card also features the return of former UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Queen Aurelie Le Verne, the UFC BJJ debut of Jay Rodriguez, and more!

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Catch all of the action from UFC BJJ 11 on Thursday, September 24th, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel!