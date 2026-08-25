UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell Fight Card

UFC BJJ 11: Musumeci vs Mitchell is live on Thursday, September 24th, starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET streaming LIVE on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel
Aug. 25, 2026
UFC BJJ 11 brings an action-packed night of submission grappling to the Meta Apex, featuring a stacked card loaded with high-level matchups. In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Bantamweight Champion Mikey Musumeci takes on UFC star Bryce Mitchell.
In the co-main event,reigning UFC BJJ light heavyweight champion Mason Fowler takes on The Black Belt Slayer, Nick Rodriguez. The card also features the return of former UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Queen Aurelie Le Verne, the UFC BJJ debut of Jay Rodriguez, and more!