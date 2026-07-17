UFC BJJ 10: Tackett vs Gracie Fight Card

In the main event, reigning UFC BJJ Welterweight Champion Andrew Tackett defends his belt against a dangerous new contender in Jonnatas Gracie.

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In the co-main event, Canadian standout Brianna Ste-Marie makes her UFC BJJ debut against Brazilian star and current Women’s Featherweight Champion Rebeca Lima. Before that, two of the world’s most exciting submission artists square off as Ethan Crelinsten takes on Renato Canuto for the UFC BJJ Lightweight Championship. This must-see lineup also includes the UFC BJJ return of William Tackett, Andy Varela, Adele Fornarino, and more!

Catch all of the action from UFC BJJ 10 on Thursday, August 20, streaming live and free on the UFC BJJ YouTube channel!

FIGHT CARD:

Main Event: (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) - Andrew Tackett vs Jonnatas Gracie

UFC BJJ Women’s Featherweight Title Match - Rebeca Lima vs Brianna Ste-Marie

UFC BJJ Lightweight Title Match - Renato Canuto vs Ethan Crelinsten

Middleweight - William Tackett vs Fedor Nikolov

Middleweight - Vagner Rocha vs Andy Varela

Women’s Flyweight - Cassia Moura vs Bre Stikk

Women’s Featherweight - Adele Fornarino vs Carol Brunacio

Women’s Strawweight - Ana Lima vs Danielle Kelly