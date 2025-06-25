UFC BJJ 1 Results

The grappling world took center stage on June 25 at UFC BJJ 1: Musumeci vs Gabriel as elite jiu-jitsu talent collided in a new groundbreaking showcase.
In the main event, five-time world champion Mikey Musumeci became the inaugural UFC BJJ Bantamweight Champion after submitting Rerisson Gabriel in the third round. The night also marked the conclusion of UFC BJJ: Road to the Title, the reality series that followed the sport’s most promising athletes.
UFC BJJ 1 Match Recaps & Backstage Interviews
135 pounds (UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match) – Mikey Musumeci defeats Rerisson Gabriel via submission (heel hook) in Round 3
The main event of the first-ever UFC BJJ event saw Mikey Musumeci crowned the inaugural UFC BJJ bantamweight world champion as he completed the launch of UFC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with a championship-winning performance to submit Rerisson Gabriel in the final round of their title match.
Musumeci and Gabriel had coached head to head in the inaugural season of UFC BJJ: Road to the Title, and took their sporting rivalry into the Bowl to round off the night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
Musumeci immediately took to the mat and attacked the legs from the opening exchanges, but the Brazilian did well to escape the early danger. Then a beautiful leg sweep sent Musumeci to the mat. But as Gabriel went to establish a dominant position on top, Musumeci snatched up a heel hook attempt on Gabriel's right leg that forced the Brazilian to roll over and over to create enough space to avoid the finish.
Musumeci continued to pressure, and latched onto Gabriel's left leg as he went on the hunt for the finish on the other side. Once again, Gabriel attempted to roll out of danger, and did just enough to survive the round as time ran out on Musumeci's concerted leg attack.
"Darth Rigatoni" resumed his aggressive pursuit of Gabriel's legs in Round 2. Gabriel had to be on point defensively to ensure he avoided being heel-hooked, and it briefly saw Musumeci switch targets as he looked to secure a front choke.
With Gabriel defending well to fend off Musumeci's relentless leg attacks, the match went into the final round, and started with an aggressive leg sweep from Gabriel sending Musumeci to the mat, and drawing gasps from the UFC APEX crowd.
With Musumeci already on the mat, he went straight back to Gabriel's leg, and locked up another heel hook. Musumeci and Gabriel then rolled across the Bowl as Gabriel attempted to escape. But Musumeci had the heel hook locked tightly, and eventually forced the tap from Gabriel at the 1:12 mark.
It meant that Musumeci, who had already achieved multiple IBJJF world titles in his decorated career, added the UFC BJJ bantamweight title to his glittering resumé with a highlight reel finish.
170 pounds (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) – Andrew Tackett defeats Andy Varela via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 1
The welterweight final of the UFC BJJ tournament saw the competition's two top seeds go head to head as number-one seed Andrew Tackett produced a superb performance to submit second seed Andy Varela in the first round and capture the UFC BJJ welterweight title.
Tackett landed the first offensive move of the match as he took Varela to the mat. He briefly escaped the 10th Planet man's guard, but Varela quickly brought his legs back into play.
Tackett stayed aggressive on the mat and moved into side control, then to Varela's back. Despite Varela's attempts to roll his way out of trouble, Tackett locked up a body triangle to control position, then applied the rear-naked choke for the win.
It was a clean, clinical performance that earned Tackett the victory, and the UFC BJJ welterweight world title.
155 pounds (UFC BJJ Lightweight Title Match) – Carlos Henrique defeats Danilo Moreira via submission (armbar) in Round 3
Two Team Musumeci contenders went head to head in the first-ever UFC BJJ title match, and it was Carlos Henrique who ran out the victor as he submitted Danilo Moreira in the third round to become the UFC BJJ lightweight world champion.
The opening round started with Moreira attempting to pull guard and create a leg entanglement, which ended with him on top. Then Henrique tried his own attempt, but had to break free after Moreira threatened with a D'Arce choke.
The pair continued to scramble back and forth as they largely canceled each other out through the middle part of the round, but it was Henrique who appeared to be pushing the pace more from top position.
Round 2 saw Henrique roll to Moreira's back, but his Team Musumeci teammate quickly moved out of danger and established full guard. Henrique continued applying the pressure as Moreira received a warning for more action from referee Vitor "Shaolin" Ribeiro.
It meant the title match would go into a third and final round and, perhaps thinking he's down on the scorecards, Moreira came out very aggressively at the start. But Henrique stayed composed and avoided any submission danger as he countered effectively and eventually worked his way into an advantageous position.
Having weathered that early third-round pressure, Henrique established top control and nullified Moreira's attacks from the bottom. Then, as the match entered the final two minutes of the contest, Henrique snatched up an armbar. It left Moreira with no option but to tap as Henrique completed a championship-winning performance with a crowd-pleasing submission finish.
155 pounds – Keith Krikorian defeats Joao Assonitis via submission (face crank) in Round 2
125 pounds – Cassia Moura defeats Talita Alencar via unanimous decision
Teenage starlet Cassia Moura showcased her immense potential with an impressive display that eventually earned the 19-year-old a unanimous decision victory over Talita Alencar in their flyweight matchup.
As the match got underway, Moura immediately jumped guard, but Alencar ensured she stayed out of trouble as the action returned to the center of the Bowl.
Moura continued to be the aggressor as she arm-dragged Alencar to the mat. With the action on the ground, Moura continued to turn up the pressure as she transitioned to Alencar's back and, after getting both hooks in place, went in search of a rear-naked choke.
Alencar fought the hands gamely as she stubbornly denied Moura the chance to finish the choke, then hung tough in the final seconds when Moura transitioned to a nasty-looking face crank.
Moura went on the offensive once again in Round 2 and in briefly threatened with a Kimura, but Alencar escaped and eventually ended up on top. Alencar managed to grab a leg to neutralize Moura's offense as the action moved into a stalemate position as time ran out at the end of the round.
It meant the match went into the third round and, after a warning to Alencar for a palm strike in the opening exchange, the action got underway with Moura on the attack. Once again, she was able to take Alencar's back, but Alencar worked her way free. However, the 34-year-old couldn't find an opening for a submission as she was forced to fend off Moura's attempts to create an opening for a late submission finish.
It meant the judges were called into action for the first time, and they were all in agreement as Moura claimed the victory via unanimous decision.
205 pounds – Pedro Machado defeats Filipe Pimentel via submission (triangle armbar) in Round 2
Light heavyweights Pedro Machado and Filipe Pimentel produced a superb matchup that utilized the full dimensions of the Bowl as Machado ran out the victor via second-round submission.
Pimentel launched straight at Machado in the opening seconds with a diving takedown, and Machado jumped a guillotine to counter. Pimentel easily escaped the danger and started to work from inside Machado's guard.
The action returned to the feet, with both men looking to impose their strength on the other. It nearly resulted in the duo flying off the top of the Bowl, but thankfully they were able to use the curvature of the grappling area to bring the action back to the center.
In the closing moments of the round, Pimentel went for another takedown, and once again Machado countered with a guillotine, this time while sitting on the top of the Bowl. There was still time for more action, and Machado scored a takedown in the final seconds to bring a highly competitive first round to a close.
After a full throttle opening round, Round 2 started understandably slower, as the pair jockeyed for position in the center of the Bowl. Eventually, Machado managed to take Pimentel to the mat, then went to work in search of a submission.
He moved from half-guard to mount, then, after initially trying to set up an arm-triangle choke, switched techniques and locked up a triangle armbar to force the tap at the 2:42 mark.
145 pounds – Bella Mir defeats Carol Joia via submission (D'Arce choke) in Round 2
Twenty-one-year-old Bella Mir kicked off her UFC BJJ career with an impressive submission as she delivered a nerveless performance to secure a second-round D'Arce choke victory over Carol Joia.
The first round started with Joia on the attack as she immediately dropped to half-guard and attempted to isolate Mir's left arm. Mir stayed calm and closed down the space to prevent Joia from getting any leverage.
After a brief stalemate, Mir burst out of guard and onto Joia's back. It looked like she might have been trying to open up the opportunity for an arm-triangle choke, but Joia was wise to it and avoided the danger well.
Mir swapped sides, and came close to locking up an arm-triangle from the other side, only for Joia to defend well again and eventually restore full guard before the round came to a close.
The start of Round 2 was almost a carbon copy of Round 1, with Joia dragging the action to the mat and trying to isolate an arm. Mir defended well again, but Joia switched targets and attempted to secure up a foot lock.
Despite the imminent danger, Mir stayed patient, escaped, then went on the attack to secure the win. She moved to side control, then north-south, then locked up a D'Arce choke to force the tap and secure the win in impressive fashion.
155 pounds – Keven Carrasco defeats Ty Costlow via submission (triangle choke) in Round 1
Ty Costlow had the honor of being the very first athlete to step into the Bowl at a UFC BJJ event, but it was Keven Carrasco who walked away as the winner of the first-ever UFC BJJ match, courtesy of a first-round triangle choke.
After an initial attempt to create a leg entanglement by Costlow, Carrasco secured the first takedown of the match as he landed in side control, but it wasn't long before the action was back on the feet.
Carrasco continued to be the aggressor as the first round progressed, and even attempted a flying triangle, which Costlow did well to duck under.
Carrasco created another opening for a triangle, and this time he locked it up and, after a little adjustment following advice from his corner, he applied the squeeze to force the tap with just 20 seconds remaining in the opening round.