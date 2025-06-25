UFC BJJ 1 Results

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Musumeci immediately took to the mat and attacked the legs from the opening exchanges, but the Brazilian did well to escape the early danger. Then a beautiful leg sweep sent Musumeci to the mat. But as Gabriel went to establish a dominant position on top, Musumeci snatched up a heel hook attempt on Gabriel's right leg that forced the Brazilian to roll over and over to create enough space to avoid the finish.

Musumeci continued to pressure, and latched onto Gabriel's left leg as he went on the hunt for the finish on the other side. Once again, Gabriel attempted to roll out of danger, and did just enough to survive the round as time ran out on Musumeci's concerted leg attack.

"Darth Rigatoni" resumed his aggressive pursuit of Gabriel's legs in Round 2. Gabriel had to be on point defensively to ensure he avoided being heel-hooked, and it briefly saw Musumeci switch targets as he looked to secure a front choke.

With Gabriel defending well to fend off Musumeci's relentless leg attacks, the match went into the final round, and started with an aggressive leg sweep from Gabriel sending Musumeci to the mat, and drawing gasps from the UFC APEX crowd.

With Musumeci already on the mat, he went straight back to Gabriel's leg, and locked up another heel hook. Musumeci and Gabriel then rolled across the Bowl as Gabriel attempted to escape. But Musumeci had the heel hook locked tightly, and eventually forced the tap from Gabriel at the 1:12 mark.

It meant that Musumeci, who had already achieved multiple IBJJF world titles in his decorated career, added the UFC BJJ bantamweight title to his glittering resumé with a highlight reel finish.