UFC BJJ 1 Premieres Wednesday, June 25

In the main event, 5X world champion Mikey Musumeci faces rising star Rerisson Gabriel for the inaugural UFC BJJ Bantamweight Championship. The night also marks the conclusion of UFC BJJ: Road to the Title, the reality series that followed the sport’s most promising athletes. Two champions will be crowned as the Lightweight and Welterweight finals cap off the season, ushering in a new era for submission-only competition under the UFC banner.

UFC BJJ Rules And Scoring

All bouts will take place inside the UFC’s new, custom built competition space designed to push nonstop action and encourage submissions at every turn.

Main Event: 135 pounds (UFC BJJ Bantamweight Title Match) - Mikey Musumeci vs Rerisson Gabriel

170 pounds (UFC BJJ Welterweight Title Match) - Andrew Tackett vs Andy Varela

155 pounds (UFC BJJ Lightweight Title Match) - Carlos Henrique vs Danilo Moreira

155 pounds - Keith Krikorian vs Joao Assonitis

125 pounds - Cassia Moura vs Talita Alencar

205 pounds - Filipe Pimentel vs Pedro Machado

145 pounds - Bella Mir vs Carol Joia

155 pounds - Keven Carrasco vs Ty Costlow