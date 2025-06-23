UFC BJJ 1 Premieres Wednesday, June 25

Dont Miss A Moment Of UFC BJJ 1: Musumeci vs Gabriel, Live From Las Vegas, Nevada On Wednesday, June 25, Starting At 8pm ET/5pm PT Streaming Exclusively On UFC FIGHT PASS
Jun. 23, 2025
The grappling world takes center stage at UFC BJJ 1 on June 25th at 5PM, where elite jiu-jitsu talent collides in a groundbreaking showcase.
In the main event, 5X world champion Mikey Musumeci faces rising star Rerisson Gabriel for the inaugural UFC BJJ Bantamweight Championship. The night also marks the conclusion of UFC BJJ: Road to the Title, the reality series that followed the sport’s most promising athletes. Two champions will be crowned as the Lightweight and Welterweight finals cap off the season, ushering in a new era for submission-only competition under the UFC banner.