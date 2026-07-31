Main Card Results | UFC Belgrade

This page will be updated live throughout Saturday's event with official results, highlights and our immediate recap to all the action. Preview each matchup below ahead of the main card.
UFC Belgrade Main Card Preview:
Uroš Medić vs Daniel Rodriguez
Saturday's historic event culminates in a Top 15 welterweight showdown between No. 13 ranked Uroš Medić (13-3, fighting out of Anchorage, AK by way of Novi Sad, Serbia), who looks to ride the support of his home crowd to a fourth consecutive knockout, and No. 15 ranked Daniel Rodriguez (20-5, fighting out of Alhambra, CA).
Jan Błachowicz vs Navajo Stirling
In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jan Błachowicz (29-11-2, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) aims to reassert himself into the title picture with a statement performance against undefeated rising star Navajo Stirling (10-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand).
Alexsandar Rakić vs Marcin Tybura
Alexsandar Rakić (14-6, fighting out of Vienna, Austria by way of Serbia), a mainstay in the UFC light heavyweight rankings, moves up to heavyweight to challenge No. 12 ranked Marcin Tybura (27-11, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland).
Duško Todorović vs Robert Valentin
An all-action middleweight matchup sees Serbian native Duško Todorović (13-6, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) collide with The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 finalist Robert Valentin (12-6, 1 NC, fighting out of Zurich, Switzerland).
Vlasto Čepo vs Gilbert Urbina
Middleweight newcomer Vlasto Čepo (14-3, fighting out of Veľký Krtíš, Slovakia) brings a 100 percent finish rate into his UFC debut as he hunts a 14th first-round finish against Gilbert Urbina (7-5, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM by way of The Rio Grande Valley, TX).
Miloš Janičić vs Noah Gugnon
The main card opener will see a battle of debutants as lightweight finisher Miloš Janičić (19-3, fighting out of Podgorica, Montenegro) squares off against Noah Gugnon (9-2, fighting out of Lyon, France), who's stopped each of his last three opponents in the first round.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.