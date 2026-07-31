 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 325 event at Qudos Bank Arena
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Belgrade

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, Live From Belgrade Arena In Serbia On August 1, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Jul. 31, 2026

UFC makes its long-awaited debut in Serbia on Saturday, August 1, as hometown favorite Uroš Medić headlines his first UFC main event against battle-tested veteran Daniel Rodriguez.

UFC Belgrade airs at a special time, with prelims beginning at 10am ET / 7am PT and the main card starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The entire event streams live on Paramount+ in the United States.

How To Watch UFC Belgrade In Your Country

This page will be updated live throughout Saturday's event with official results, highlights and our immediate recap to all the action. Preview each matchup below ahead of the prelims.

UFC Belgrade Prelim Preview:

Additional Coverage: Main Card Results | Scorecards

Ludovít Klein vs Tofiq Musayev

In the featured prelim, all-action lightweight Ludovít Klein (24-5-1, fighting out of Nove Zamky, Slovakia) faces prolific finisher Tofiq Musayev (23-6, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan), who's earned 18 wins by knockout and two by submission.

Oban Elliott vs Michael Oliveira

A matchup of Dana White's Contender Series grads sees Oban Elliott (12-4, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales) lock horns with UFC newcomer Michael Oliveira (9-0, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Borislav Nikolić vs Mark Vologdin

Hometown newcomer Borislav Nikolić (16-2, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) makes his UFC debut against DWCS alum Mark Vologdin (12-4-2, fighting out of Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia, Russia)

Dennis Buzukja vs Bogdan Grad

Lightweight Dennis Buzukja (12-6, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Staten Island, NY) squares off against Bogdan Grad (15-4, fighting out of Graz, Austria)

Mateusz Rębecki vs Kyle Prepolec

Lightweight Mateusz Rębecki (20-5, fighting out of Szczecin, Poland) returns to the Octagon for the fourth time in 11 months to face Kyle Prepolec (18-10, fighting out of Windsor, Ontario, Canada)

Nina Milošević vs Hailey Cowan

Bantamweight newcomer Nina Milošević (8-1, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) rides an 8-fight win streak into her Octagon debut against Hailey Cowan (7-5, fighting out of Robinson, TX)

Jovan Leka vs Alexander Poppeck

A pair of heavyweight newcomers collide as Jovan Leka (13-2, fighting out of Novi Sad, Serbia) battles Alexander Poppeck (21-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Munich, Germany)

Marina Spasić vs Stephanie Luciano

In the prelim opener, Serbian strawweight Marina Spasić (7-1, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) makes her first walk to the Octagon to face Stephanie Luciano (7-2-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil)

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $8.99 per month

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

Tags
results
fight night results
Live Results
highlights
Recap