Prelim Results | UFC Belgrade

In the featured prelim, all-action lightweight Ludovít Klein (24-5-1, fighting out of Nove Zamky, Slovakia) faces prolific finisher Tofiq Musayev (23-6, fighting out of Baku, Azerbaijan), who's earned 18 wins by knockout and two by submission.
Oban Elliott vs Michael Oliveira
A matchup of Dana White's Contender Series grads sees Oban Elliott (12-4, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales) lock horns with UFC newcomer Michael Oliveira (9-0, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Borislav Nikolić vs Mark Vologdin
Hometown newcomer Borislav Nikolić (16-2, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) makes his UFC debut against DWCS alum Mark Vologdin (12-4-2, fighting out of Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia, Russia)
Dennis Buzukja vs Bogdan Grad
Lightweight Dennis Buzukja (12-6, fighting out of Miami, FL by way of Staten Island, NY) squares off against Bogdan Grad (15-4, fighting out of Graz, Austria)
Mateusz Rębecki vs Kyle Prepolec
Lightweight Mateusz Rębecki (20-5, fighting out of Szczecin, Poland) returns to the Octagon for the fourth time in 11 months to face Kyle Prepolec (18-10, fighting out of Windsor, Ontario, Canada)
Nina Milošević vs Hailey Cowan
Bantamweight newcomer Nina Milošević (8-1, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) rides an 8-fight win streak into her Octagon debut against Hailey Cowan (7-5, fighting out of Robinson, TX)
Jovan Leka vs Alexander Poppeck
A pair of heavyweight newcomers collide as Jovan Leka (13-2, fighting out of Novi Sad, Serbia) battles Alexander Poppeck (21-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Munich, Germany)
Marina Spasić vs Stephanie Luciano
In the prelim opener, Serbian strawweight Marina Spasić (7-1, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) makes her first walk to the Octagon to face Stephanie Luciano (7-2-1, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.