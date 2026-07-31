Prelim Results | UFC Belgrade

UFC Belgrade airs at a special time, with prelims beginning at 10am ET / 7am PT and the main card starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The entire event streams live on Paramount+ in the United States.

How To Watch UFC Belgrade In Your Country

This page will be updated live throughout Saturday's event with official results, highlights and our immediate recap to all the action. Preview each matchup below ahead of the prelims.

UFC Belgrade Prelim Preview:

Additional Coverage: Main Card Results | Scorecards