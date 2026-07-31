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Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer is seen during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Belgrade

View The Official Judges' Scorecards From Every Bout At UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, Live From Belgrade Arena In Serbia On August 1, 2026
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 31, 2026

UFC makes its long-awaited debut in Serbia on Saturday, August 1, as hometown favorite Uroš Medić headlines his first UFC main event against battle-tested veteran Daniel Rodriguez. Official scorecards will be added below as each fight is completed.

UFC Belgrade airs at a special time, with prelims beginning at 10am ET / 7am PT and the main card starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The entire event streams live on Paramount+ in the United States.

How To Watch UFC Belgrade In Your Country

UFC Belgrade Official Scorecards

Additional Coverage: Main Card Results | Prelim Results

Prelims:

Marina Spasić vs Stephanie Luciano
 

Jovan Leka vs Alexander Poppeck

Nina Milošević vs Hailey Cowan

Mateusz Rębecki vs Kyle Prepolec

Dennis Buzukja vs Bogdan Grad

Borislav Nikolić vs Mark Vologdin

Oban Elliott vs Michael Oliveira

Ludovít Klein vs Tofiq Musayev

Main Card

Miloš Janičić vs Noah Gugnon
 

Vlasto Čepo vs Gilbert Urbina

Duško Todorović vs Robert Valentin

Alexsandar Rakić vs Marcin Tybura

Jan Błachowicz vs Navajo Stirling

Uroš Medić vs Daniel Rodriguez

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Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.

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