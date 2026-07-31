Official Scorecards | UFC Belgrade

View The Official Judges' Scorecards From Every Bout At UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, Live From Belgrade Arena In Serbia On August 1, 2026
By UFC Staff Report
• Jul. 31, 2026
UFC makes its long-awaited debut in Serbia on Saturday, August 1, as hometown favorite Uroš Medić headlines his first UFC main event against battle-tested veteran Daniel Rodriguez. Official scorecards will be added below as each fight is completed.
UFC Belgrade airs at a special time, with prelims beginning at 10am ET / 7am PT and the main card starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT. The entire event streams live on Paramount+ in the United States.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Medić vs Rodriguez, live from Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the main card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.