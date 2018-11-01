UFC Beijing Open Workout Recap

Then it was time for ‘The Predator' to put on a show. Heavyweight Francis Ngannou calmly took the mat and showed the people a China just a glimpse of his arsenal. It started with some light mitt work but as the workout went on, Ngannou started throwing spinning back fists and a variety of kicks that really put into perspective how much of an athletic freak he is.

After his workout China media members asked Ngannou a couple of questions. One question was about Curtis Blaydes’ newly born daughter and if Ngannou would feel bad about beating up her dad. Ngannou’s response was simple:

“This is a job and nothing personal,” said Ngannou. “She will be fine, but I’m going to beat up her dad.”

Following Ngannou on stage was fan favorite Li “The Leech” Jingliang. The welterweight from China warmed-up with a tennis ball reaction drilled before hitting some mitts. With a growing reputation as a fighter that puts on exciting fights, Jingliang is sure to receive quite the introduction when he makes his way to the Octagon on Saturday.

Veteran heavyweight Alistair Overeem was next-up, looking light on his feet and precise with his punches. After a quick workout Overeem took questions from the media, one interesting question was if he would ever want to fight former champion Cain Velasquez. Overeem told the crowd that he has already defeated six former heavyweight champions and he would love to fight Velasquez and make it seven.