UFC Beijing: Official Weigh-In Results

The fighters from Fight Night Beijing step on the scales one last time before the big event.
By UFC Staff Report
• Nov. 22, 2018
Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngganou will headline the four-fight UFC Fight Pass main card that gets underway at 6:30am/3:30am ETPT. The prelim fights will also air on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 3:15am/12:15am ETPT. Make sure you subscribe to UFC Fight Pass in order to watch the UFC's first ever event in Beijing.
Below are the official weigh-in results for Fight Night Beijing.
UFC Fight Pass Main Card at 6:30am/3:30am ETPT
Curtis Blaydes (260) vs. Francis Ngannou (254)
Alistair Overeem (247) vs. Sergey Pavlovich (257)
Li Jingliang (171) vs. David Zawada (170)
Vincent Morales (136) vs. Song Yadong (136)
UFC Fight Pass Prelims at 3:15am/12:15am ETPT
Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170)
Lauren Mueller (126) vs. Wu Yanan (126)
Rashad Coulter (208*) vs. Hu Yaozong (205)
Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Weili Zhang (116)
Martin Day (126) vs. Liu Pingyuan (135)
Syuri Kondo (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)
Kevin Holland (186) vs. John Phillips (186)
Louis Smolka (135.5) vs. Sumudaerji Sumudaerji (134.5)
*Coulter missed weight and will be fined 20% of his purse. The fight will continue as scheduled.