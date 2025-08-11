UFC In Bars And Theaters

At a bar or theater, you can feel the buzz off fellow fight fans as you watch fight night unfold while partaking in food and drinks from wherever you are watching. In a theater, the concessions, big screen and auditorium seating provides the closest thing to sitting in the arena itself.

To find a venue showing the fights close to you, click here.

For Bar Owners And Operators:

MMA has long been one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and UFC leads the charge. UFC fans are loud and proud and love to have a good time. When you purchase UFC events, your location will also be included on the UFC Bars map. Check out some of the stats below on how UFC can help your business