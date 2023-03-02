UFC Bantamweight Title Lineage

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz taunt each other in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

T.J. Dillashaw (2017-2019) Defeats Cody Garbrandt to win the title for the second time. Had to vacate the title from a failed drug test. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Henry Cejudo (2018-2020) Defeats Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 (6/8/19) to win vacant title. Defends title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, then retires, vacating title on May 9, 2020.