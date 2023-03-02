 Skip to main content
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: (R-L) Aljamain Sterling punches Petr Yan of Russia in their UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 259
Athletes

UFC Bantamweight Title Lineage

Go Through All Of The Bantamweight Title Winners In UFC History
By THOMAS GERBASI, ON TWITTER: @TGERBASI • Oct. 20, 2021

The UFC's bantamweight division is an absolute shark tank. As Aljamain Sterling sits at the top, here's a rundown of every UFC bantamweight champion.

Dominick Cruz (2010-2014) WEC bantamweight champion who defeated Scott Jorgensen at WEC 53 on December 16, 2010 to win first UFC Bantamweight Championship. Defended title successfully against Urijah Faber and Demetrious Johnson. Vacates title due to injury on January 6, 2014 (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Dominick Cruz wins WEC title on 6/1 (Zuffa Getty Images)

Dominick Cruz wins WEC title on 6/1 (Zuffa Getty Images)

Renan Barao (2012-2014) defeats Urijah Faber at UFC 149 (7/21/12) to win interim title. Defends title against Michael McDonald and Eddie Wineland. Promoted to undisputed champion on January 6, 2014. Defends title against Faber.

TJ Dillashaw (2014-2016) Defeats Barao at UFC 173 (5/24/14) to win title. Defends title against Joe Soto and Barao. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 24: T.J. Dillashaw reacts to his victory over Renan Barao in their bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 173 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 24, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC v

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 24: T.J. Dillashaw reacts to his victory over Renan Barao in their bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 173 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 24, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Dominick Cruz (2016) Defeats Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night (1/17/16) to regain title. Defends title against Urijah Faber. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Cody Garbrandt (2016-2017) Defeats Cruz at UFC 207 (12/30/16) to win title. (Watch On UFC Fight Night)

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz taunt each other in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuf

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz taunt each other in their UFC bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

T.J. Dillashaw (2017-2019) Defeats Cody Garbrandt to win the title for the second time. Had to vacate the title from a failed drug test. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Henry Cejudo (2018-2020) Defeats Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 (6/8/19) to win vacant title. Defends title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, then retires, vacating title on May 9, 2020.

Henry Cejudo celebrates his TKO victory over Marlon Moraes of Brazil in their bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 238 event at the United Center on June 8, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Henry Cejudo celebrates his TKO victory over Marlon Moraes of Brazil in their bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 238 event at the United Center on June 8, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Petr Yan (2020-2021) Defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 251 (7/12/20) to win vacant title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Petr Yan of Russia celebrates after his TKO victory over Jose Aldo in their UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020.jpg

Petr Yan of Russia celebrates after his TKO victory over Jose Aldo in their UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020.jpg

Aljamain Sterling (2021) Defeats Petr Yan to win title via disqualification after Yan used an illegal knee strike at UFC 259 (3/6/21). (Watch On UFC Fight Pass

Aljamain Sterling reacts after his victory by disqualification over Petr Yan of Russia due to an intentional foul in their UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Aljamain Sterling reacts after his victory by disqualification over Petr Yan of Russia due to an intentional foul in their UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Petr Yan (2021) Defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 for the interim title (10/30/2021) (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Aljamain Sterling Defeats interim champion Petr Yan at UFC 273 (4/9/2022). Defended at UFC 280 against T.J. Dillashaw (10/22/2022). (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

RELATED: UFC Heavyweight Title Lineage | UFC Flyweight Title Lineage | UFC Strawweight Title Lineage | UFC Featherweight Title Lineage | UFC Lightweight Title Lineage | UFC Women’s Flyweight Title Lineage  | UFC Bantamweight Title Lineage

Tags
bantamweight
T.J. Dillashaw
Dominick Cuz
Cody Garbrandt
Henry Cejudo
Petr Yan
Aljamain Sterling
:
Two Title Fights And The Return Of The Jon Jones Headline A Stacked Card Inside T-Mobile Arena For UFC 285 On March 4, 2023 
Countdown

UFC 285 Countdown | Full Episode

Two Title Fights And The Return Of The Jon Jones Headline A Stacked Card Inside T-Mobile Arena For UFC 285 On March 4, 2023 

Watch the Video
UFC 285 Event Poster
Watch UFC

UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back

On March 4, Two Huge Title Fights Headline A Stacked Las Vegas Event

Watch the Video
Ciryl Gane of France prepares to fight Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Embedded

UFC 285 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 285: Jones vs Gane In Las Vegas, Nevada On March 4, 2023 

More
: