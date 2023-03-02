UFC Bantamweight Title Lineage

Countdown
The UFC's bantamweight division is an absolute shark tank. As Aljamain Sterling sits at the top, here's a rundown of every UFC bantamweight champion.
Dominick Cruz (2010-2014) WEC bantamweight champion who defeated Scott Jorgensen at WEC 53 on December 16, 2010 to win first UFC Bantamweight Championship. Defended title successfully against Urijah Faber and Demetrious Johnson. Vacates title due to injury on January 6, 2014 (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Renan Barao (2012-2014) defeats Urijah Faber at UFC 149 (7/21/12) to win interim title. Defends title against Michael McDonald and Eddie Wineland. Promoted to undisputed champion on January 6, 2014. Defends title against Faber.
TJ Dillashaw (2014-2016) Defeats Barao at UFC 173 (5/24/14) to win title. Defends title against Joe Soto and Barao. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Dominick Cruz (2016) Defeats Dillashaw at UFC Fight Night (1/17/16) to regain title. Defends title against Urijah Faber. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Cody Garbrandt (2016-2017) Defeats Cruz at UFC 207 (12/30/16) to win title. (Watch On UFC Fight Night)
T.J. Dillashaw (2017-2019) Defeats Cody Garbrandt to win the title for the second time. Had to vacate the title from a failed drug test. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Henry Cejudo (2018-2020) Defeats Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 (6/8/19) to win vacant title. Defends title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, then retires, vacating title on May 9, 2020.
Petr Yan (2020-2021) Defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 251 (7/12/20) to win vacant title. (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Aljamain Sterling (2021) Defeats Petr Yan to win title via disqualification after Yan used an illegal knee strike at UFC 259 (3/6/21). (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Petr Yan (2021) Defeats Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 for the interim title (10/30/2021) (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
Aljamain Sterling Defeats interim champion Petr Yan at UFC 273 (4/9/2022). Defended at UFC 280 against T.J. Dillashaw (10/22/2022). (Watch On UFC Fight Pass)
