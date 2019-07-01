UFC & Aurora Cannabis Aim To Innovate

“This is a ground-breaking deal, not just for the UFC but for sports and humanity in general,” White said. “When you think about this the amount of money that’s going to go into the testing and the research of this deal is going to affect our athletes, then it’s going to spill into the NFL, the NBA and soccer. And eventually into just regular people like us that workout every day or deal with chronic pain. I believe that this thing really is the future and when we see things like this we’ve always been first to dive in.”

Aurora CEO Terry Booth also believes this partnership will change the future of the CBD market.

“Our partnership with UFC is about committing to the science that will educate and advocate,” said Aurora CEO Terry Booth. “We are going to work together to change the way people think, to change the industry, and to launch the first hemp-derived CBD products that are backed by scientific research. The brand-building and product development are all part of our move into the U.S., and in collaboration with UFC, and we intend to play a major role in that market.”

Duncan French, PHD who is the UFC VP of Performance, will lead the research charge at the UFC Performance Institute.

Phase one of the research will be to understand usage, collecting insights and information. Phase two will be a process of looking at creating clinical efficacy by utilizing volunteer athletes to test the initial information discovered in the research phase.

“I think the thing about the Performance Institute is that we try to position ourselves as the leaders in health, well-being and performance,” Dr. French said. “We’re very excited about pushing the boundary of our insights and innovating around the concept of maximizing the health and well-being of all athletes.”