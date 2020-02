UFC Auckland: Weigh-in Results

ESPN+ Prelims 4pm/1pm ETPT

Kevin Aguilar (145.5) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (145)

Jalin Turner (155.5) vs Josh Culibao (155.5)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs Emil Meek (171)

Callan Potter (170.5) vs Song Kenan (171)

Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs Tyson Nam (125)

Loma Lookboonmee (115) vs Angela Hill (115)

Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs Shana Dodson (125.5)

*** Due to illness, Maki Pitolo is out of his fight against Takashi Sato. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FELDER vs. HOOKER will proceed with 12 bouts. Takashi Sato weighed in at 170.