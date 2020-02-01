UFC Auckland Scorecard

5 – Yan Xiaonan

Lost in the midst of the five-round war between Hooker and Felder and some other crowd-pleasing efforts by local fighters was the dominant win turned in by China’s Yan Xiaonan over Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Now 5-0 in the UFC, Yan delivered her most impressive win to date over a former world title challenger, making it clear that she has made the move from prospect to contender at 115 pounds.

For more information and updates, sign up for the UFC Newsletter here.