UFC Auckland Fight Week Opens With Traditional Ceremony

The ceremony was exactly the type of thing that Felder wanted to use as fuel heading into his battle with Hooker.

“There’s no better way to get you into the mood for fight night than being a part of this ceremony and getting to even greet your opponent like that and take them in and stare him in the eyes,” Felder said. “I’m just honored to be here, and this really makes me feel like this is a special event that I’m part of.”

Participating in the Pōwhiri was something that Hooker knew would be special and provide him with energy as he prepares to headline this event in front of his people.

“I’m a man of respect and it’s all about respect, and I respect the Māori so much that whatever we have between each other we put that aside because I respect the Māori culture,” Hooker said. “It’s amazing to be a part of the opening process and to welcome the UFC and welcome the foreign fighters and let them know that they have a place here and a home here in New Zealand.”

