UFC Athletes Visit Primary Children’s Hospital In Salt Lake City

Primary Children’s Hospital is a non-profit, free-standing children’s hospital which provides quality healthcare for children with complex illnesses and injuries across the United States.

During the visit, the four fighters introduced themselves to the children through a virtual Q&A session, giving a background of who they are, what inspires them and what their career as a fighter is like. Afterwards, children were invited to the meet Moreno, Gaethje, Turner and Allen at the Forever Young Zone to play games, make slime, and pick-up some UFC toys.

Two of the available toys happened to be large, big shots pillows plush dolls of Moreno and Gaethje, who happily signed them and gave them to children.