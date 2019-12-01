UFC Athletes Visit Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

The director of the Cancer Center is Louis M. Weiner, MD. The center seeks to prevent, treat, and cure cancers by linking scientific discovery, expert and compassionate patient care, quality education, and partnership with the community.

Since 1971, curates for cancer have gone from 50% to over 70% in the United States, which equates to about 250,000 lives saved every year, a success directly attributable to advances in research.

“Having UFC athletes here at our center is wonderful because it’s always a thrill for our patients when they are visited and told how special they are,” said Georgetown Lombardi Director Dr. Louis M. Weiner, MD. “Being somebody with cancer does not mean that you’re not important. It does not mean you don’t have value, and that’s really incredible and symbolic. What are UFC athletes all about? They are all about combat, training hard, working hard, and being victorious.”