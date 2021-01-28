UFC Athletes Speak Up For Mental Health

Community
UFC athletes join forces to fight the stigma surrounding the discussion of mental health.
UFC athletes from around the world speak on fighting the stigma surrounding mental health.
Max Holloway
"Mental health is a serious thing."— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 28, 2021
Honorary Canadian @BlessedMMA on the importance of self care. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/EwbwmbIpY7
"Not everyone is mentally ill, but everyone needs to look after their mental health."— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 28, 2021
🏆 MW Champion @Stylebender joins the #BellLetsTalk conversation. pic.twitter.com/cLvchQaBkV
🇨🇦 @gavintucker6 on the importance of maintaining your mental health in and outside of sport #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/oSLxBPw7KW— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 28, 2021
How @Cors_Life finds his inner peace when he needs it. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/Uko6pB6x9p— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 28, 2021
🇨🇦 @KB_Bhullar talks martial arts and being active as ways to take care of his own mental health #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/INdMr7mB4Q— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 28, 2021
How @FelderPaul stays grounded in the face of adversity 🇮🇪🐉 #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/qCv97bFbMB— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 28, 2021
How @WonderboyMMA takes care of himself with the help of his friends and family. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/eFGertY0iA— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 28, 2021
It goes both ways!— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 28, 2021
Don't be afraid to reach out if you need to, and make sure to check in on your loved ones. @THE__MONSTER #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/txBJz3EA8Y
🇨🇦 @MALCOLM_X_MMA on how getting outside helps him maintain his mental health #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/Oki4dH1K9n— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 28, 2021
🇨🇦 @JourdainAir on reaching out to loved ones when he's in need of support #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/502YFayVfX— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 28, 2021
"Love yourself" @DomReyes on some of the ways he takes care of his own mental health #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/riMnaXkGqW— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 28, 2021