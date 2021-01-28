 Skip to main content
UFC Athletes Speak Up For Mental Health

UFC athletes join forces to fight the stigma surrounding the discussion of mental health.
Jan. 28, 2021

UFC athletes from around the world speak on fighting the stigma surrounding mental health.

Max Holloway

Israel Adesanya

Gavin Tucker

Cory Sandhagen

KB Bhullar

Paul Felder

Stephen Thompson

Kyle Nelson

Malcolm Gordon

Charles Jourdain

Dominick Reyes

