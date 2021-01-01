UFC Athletes Celebrate International Women's Day

Amanda Nunes

I really think that we are very strong. That is the main thing. What we want to do, we are able to do. Just don’t give up and that’s exactly what I tell people. Everything that I do out there, that women see, they can do as well. I want to show them they can do it too and help them to be strong moving forward. I’m very happy to be that person.

I can run through everything, the ups and downs in my life. I am strong and every woman out there can be like me. You are strong enough to make your dreams come true. Everything is going to change in the future.

Drew Dober

Women’s MMA has just been growing lightyears and the talent that these women have have entering the cage… it’s just a huge honor to be able to train and compete with women in MMA.

Angela Hill

I remember when I was a kid WNBA was such a big thing… I feel like [women’s MMA] this generations version of that. We are like the WNBA of the 90’s. It’s really awesome being part of that movement and that just gets more women into competing. When I was a kid there were no wrestling classes for women, I couldn’t play the sports I wanted play really and now that’s not the case. Now you see little girls be able to do just about everything. I’m hoping that just keeps growing and keeps improving the quality of life for little Tom Boy’s like I was.

Jan Blachowicz

[Joanna Jeddrzejczyk] and I are like fight brother and sister. She supports me before my fights, and I support her before her fights. She shows that someone from Poland can be the champion. Someone from a small city, from nowhere can be the champion and be a star in the world. We started to believe in ourselves because of her. Sometimes [when women fight] they fight better than when men fight.

Dominick Cruz

It’s cool to see how the world has just been accepting the power of women. It’s called the arc of polarity; you have masculine energy and feminine energy and in a perfect world they work together and make each other better and strong. We are finally getting into a place where we are starting to balance each other out.

Aleksandar Rakic

The fights are getting more exciting, a lot of knockouts a lot of submissions. The girls are getting more technical and very powerful now. The featherweight division, those girls have power. It’s good for the sport.