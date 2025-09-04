UFC Athletes Bring MMA Training To Tactical SWAT Team In Shanghai
Sep. 4, 2025
UFC athletes Gilbert Burns and Li Jingliang recently hosted an immersive seminar for the local elite tactical team at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai as part of fight week for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: WALKER vs ZHANG, that took place on August 23.
The duo seamlessly blended world-class striking and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, demonstrating how fundamental stand-up techniques like distance control and defensive blocking translate directly to real-world scenarios. On the ground, they detailed essential grappling techniques for control and submission, providing the officers with invaluable skills for close-quarter situations.
“The level of precision and control these athletes operate with is directly applicable to our work,” said Song Songguo, SWAT Team Captain. “The techniques Gilbert and Leech shared on managing distance, leverage, and ground control will undoubtedly enhance our team's skill set in high-pressure scenarios. This was an incredible opportunity to learn from the very best, and it was inspiring.”
This unique crossover highlighted the profound practicality of MMA, arming those who protect the community with new tools for de-escalation and control.
“It was great to train with local law enforcement here at the Performance Institute,” said Burns. “They have a lot of skills, and it was cool to provide them with some fundamental techniques that we use to train that could also potentially help them in real life situations.”
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help support and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.