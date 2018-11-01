UFC Argentina Prelim Results

PRAZERES vs FABINSKI



Brazilian welterweight Michel Prazeres made it eight wins in a row in Fight Night Argentina action at Arena Parque Roca in Buenos Aires Saturday night, impressively finishing Poland’s Bartosz Fabinski via first-round submission.



An intense staredown preceded the matchup, and as soon as the two were waved in to fight, they fought, with a right hand dropping Fabinski in the opening ten seconds. The Brazilian went all-in for the finish, and while Fabinski was able to recover from the initial barrage, Prazeres was relentless in his assault, with a guillotine choke ending matters just 1:02 into the bout.

With the win, Belem’s Prazeres improves to 26-2. Warsaw’s Fabinski falls to 14-3.