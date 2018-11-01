UFC Argentina Main Card Results

LAMAS vs ELKINS



Two featherweight veterans traveled to Buenos Aires for their UFC Argentina co-main event Saturday night and Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins showed plenty of Midwest grit at Arena Parque Roca before “The Bully” broke the fight open in the third round and ended it with a punishing TKO victory over Elkins.



Lamas got a takedown in the opening 30 seconds, and as Elkins rose quickly, he did so with a cut under his left eye, the usual course of business for “The Damage.” When the featherweights separated, Lamas mixed up his attacks well, but Elkins was able to use his own strikes to close the distance and get his foe to the fence. Lamas reversed position and got loose, but Elkins did get his takedown off a late scramble to finish the round strong.



The two continued to battle back and forth in round two, but Lamas’ kicks to the leg began to take their toll on Elkins, who was staggered twice before getting his bearings back. The blood began to flow again, though, with Elkins again being forced to fight through a crimson mask.



In round three, Lamas and Elkins kept scrapping, but just as Elkins began getting into a late rhythm with his striking, Lamas scored the takedown and began unloading hard ground strikes. Ultimately, referee Keith Peterson had seen enough, and he stopped the fight at 4:09 of the third and final round.



With the win, the No. 13-ranked Lamas moves to 19-7. The No. 14-ranked Elkins falls to 25-7.