UFC Apex Officially Opens In Las Vegas

The building, which contains more than 50,000 square feet of production space and over 70,000 square feet of office space, will officially open its doors today, on Tuesday, June 18, by hosting its first event, the season three premiere of Dana White’s Contender Series.

“UFC APEX is going to be a massive game changer for combat sports and for UFC,” said UFC President Dana White. “This facility gives us the flexibility to try new things and push the envelope on producing and distributing combat sports all over the world. We are limited only by my imagination. When you think of where we started and where we are now, it’s pretty incredible, but we haven’t even scratched the surface of how big this will become.”