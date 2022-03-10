 Skip to main content
The UFC APEX By The Numbers

See All The Interesting Stats That Have Happened Since The UFC APEX Opened Its Doors.
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Mar. 10, 2022

When the UFC made the move in 2018 to purchase a second building that was adjacent to the UFC headquarters in Las Vegas, they had no idea just how important that purchase would turn out to be.

Initially, the fully functional event space opened in 2019, moving Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter to the UFC APEX. But when things ramped up during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC APEX became the center of the UFC universe.

Since 2020, the UFC APEX has hosted an incredible number of high-profile events, adapting between various COVID protocols and Nevada State Athletic Commission regulations. As a matter of fact, with 56, no venue in the world has had more UFC events.

This week at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev the APEX will be home to UFC Vegas 50, which means there have been 50 UFC Fight Nights since May 30, 2020.

Let’s celebrate the big 5-0 by looking at the UFC APEX by the numbers:

  • Number of events in the APEX:
    • Fight Nights: 49
    • Dana White’s Contender Series: 30 episodes
    • PPVs: 7
       
  • Fight Time: 115 hours, 45 minutes OR 4 days, 19 hours, 45 minutes
  • Fighters: 629 different fighters have made the walk inside the UFC APEX
  • UFC debutants: 142
  • Decisions: 303
    • Unanimous: 243
    • Split: 51
    • Draws: 14
       
  • Finishes: 306
    • Knockouts: 201
    • Submissions: 105
Sean O'Malley reacts after his knockout victory over Thomas Almeida of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
  • Knockdowns: 261
  • Submission Attempts: 393
  • Takedowns Attempted: 3538
  • Takedowns Landed: 1356

 

  • Championship Fights Inside the UFC APEX: 10
  • Fighters With The Most Wins In The UFC APEX: 5
    • Daniel Rodriguez
    • Sean Strickland
Daniel Rodriguez reacts after victory over Mike Perry in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
  • New Champions Crowned In The UFC APEX
    • Francis Ngannou – UFC 260
    • Aljamain Sterling – UFC 259

 

  • Fastest Knockout 16 Seconds
    • Matthew Semelsberger – UFC Vegas 21
    • Chidi Njokuani – UFC Vegas 47

 

  • Fastest Submission 39 Seconds
    • Brian Kelleher – UFC Vegas 9

It’s been quite a run thus far, and while venues around the world are opening up again, one thing is for certain - the UFC APEX will remain a major piece of UFC business and history going forward.

