Initially, the fully functional event space opened in 2019, moving Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter to the UFC APEX. But when things ramped up during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UFC APEX became the center of the UFC universe.

Since 2020, the UFC APEX has hosted an incredible number of high-profile events, adapting between various COVID protocols and Nevada State Athletic Commission regulations. As a matter of fact, with 56, no venue in the world has had more UFC events.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev

This week at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev the APEX will be home to UFC Vegas 50, which means there have been 50 UFC Fight Nights since May 30, 2020.

Let’s celebrate the big 5-0 by looking at the UFC APEX by the numbers: