UFC Announces WOLFpak As First-Time Official Bag & Backpack Partner

Founded in 2020 by Michael Henderson, WOLFpak’s mission is clear: to create backpacks that deliver superior functionality for athletes and individuals alike, while building a brand centered around those who have faced and overcome personal challenges.

“We’re thrilled to welcome WOLFpak as the first partner in this new category,” said Robby Miller, Vice President, UFC Global Partnerships. “WOLFpak is a brand, that like UFC, always puts its fans and customers first. Our companies reflect a shared commitment to perseverance, purpose, and passion, and we’re proud to use the power of the UFC brand to help them reach more customers and grow their business.”

"WOLFpak is thrilled to be the official bag and backpack partner for UFC,” said WOLFpak CEO Michael Henderson. “This partnership reflects our dedication to combat sports and our unwavering support for athletes chasing greatness in the Octagon. Teaming up with UFC, we’re excited to enhance the experience for both fans and fighters, delivering the best gear for training, competition, and peak performance."

Branded Entitlements and Activations

As the Official Bag and Backpack Partner of UFC, WOLFpak will be integrated into broadcast features throughout the Main Card of select UFC Pay Per Views, universally recognized as the biggest events in combat sports. WOLFpak will also receive prominent brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon within all episodes of the popular live-fight series Dana White’s Contender Series and the groundbreaking reality series The Ultimate Fighter.

Beyond the Octagon, UFC and WOLFpak will collaborate on original content to be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels that reach more than 290 million users worldwide.

Other creative integrations will focus on leveraging fan engagement and driving WOLFpak brand awareness through a variety of activations, including fan sweepstakes to win UFC VIP experiences and a brand ambassador program that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and memorable campaigns with prominent UFC athletes.