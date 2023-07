UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov & UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley Updates

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

Umar Nurmagomedov has been removed from his bantamweight main event bout with Cory Sandhagen.



Song Yadong has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Rob Font.

As a result, Cory Sandhagen will now face Rob Font in a 140-pound catchweight bout as the new UFC FIGHT NIGHT main event on August 5.



UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs FONT takes place Saturday, August 5 from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

UFC 292: STERLING vs O’MALLEY takes place Saturday, August 19 from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

