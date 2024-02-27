 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon before UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green. (Photo by Al Powers / Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

See What Has Changed On This Weekend's Fight Card Live From UFC APEX
Feb. 27, 2024

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs GAZIEV Updates:

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

  • Brendon Marotte has been removed from his featherweight bout with Mohammad Yahya. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.
     
  • Josefine Knutsson has been removed from her strawweight bout with Julia Polastri. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card and Polastri will now replace the injured Shauna Bannon against Stephanie Luciano for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RIBAS vs NAMAJUNAS on March 23. 
     
  • Yanis Ghemmouri has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Vinicius Oliveria. Replacing Ghemmouri will be UFC newcomer Benardo Sopaj, who makes his debut riding a three-fight winning streak, with all of those wins coming by way of finish. 

Additionally, due to visa issues, Joel Alvarez was removed from his lightweight bout with Ludovit Klein. Replacing Alavarez will be Dana White’s Contender Series veteran AJ Cunningham. 

 UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs GAZIEV takes place Saturday, March 2 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT. 

