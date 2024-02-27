UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

Due to injury, please note the following changes:

Brendon Marotte has been removed from his featherweight bout with Mohammad Yahya. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card.



Josefine Knutsson has been removed from her strawweight bout with Julia Polastri. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from this weekend’s card and Polastri will now replace the injured Shauna Bannon against Stephanie Luciano for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RIBAS vs NAMAJUNAS on March 23.



on March 23. Yanis Ghemmouri has been removed from his bantamweight bout with Vinicius Oliveria. Replacing Ghemmouri will be UFC newcomer Benardo Sopaj, who makes his debut riding a three-fight winning streak, with all of those wins coming by way of finish.

Additionally, due to visa issues, Joel Alvarez was removed from his lightweight bout with Ludovit Klein. Replacing Alavarez will be Dana White’s Contender Series veteran AJ Cunningham.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ROZENSTRUIK vs GAZIEV takes place Saturday, March 2 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas