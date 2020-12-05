 Skip to main content
Announcements

UFC Announces Updates to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs. VETTORI

Dec. 5, 2020

Due to positive COVID-19 tests, the featherweight bout featuring Nate Landwehr vs. Movsar Evloev and the women’s flyweight bout featuring Montana De La Rosa vs. Taila Santos have been canceled. In addition, due to a non-COVID related medical issue with Cody Durden, his flyweight bout against Jimmy Flick has also been canceled.

As a result of the bout changes, UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: HERMANSSON vs. VETTORI will now begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: HERMANSSON vs. VETTORI will be headlined by two top UFC middleweight contenders as No. 4 Jack Hermansson takes on No. 13 Marvin Vettori in a five-round main event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The entire fight card will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish and simulcast on ESPN+. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

 

View the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori fight card here.

Frankie Edgar In Columbia, From Renee Edgar's Instagram @reneeedgar
Community

Edgar, Usman Visit Colombian Youth Boxing Club

UFC Stars Describe Humbling And Inspiring Mission In South America

More
Joaquin Buckley knocks out Impa Kasanganay in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 11, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Athletes

Joaquin Buckley: The Kick Heard Around The World

Relive the once in a lifetime knockout from UFC Fight Island, 2020

Watch the Video
Athletes

Every Dustin Poirier Finish In The UFC

A Look At The Greatest Hits From "The Diamond"

Watch the Video