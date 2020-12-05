UFC Announces Updates to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERMANSSON vs. VETTORI

Due to positive COVID-19 tests, the featherweight bout featuring Nate Landwehr vs. Movsar Evloev and the women’s flyweight bout featuring Montana De La Rosa vs. Taila Santos have been canceled. In addition, due to a non-COVID related medical issue with Cody Durden, his flyweight bout against Jimmy Flick has also been canceled.

As a result of the bout changes, UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: HERMANSSON vs. VETTORI will now begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: HERMANSSON vs. VETTORI will be headlined by two top UFC middleweight contenders as No. 4 Jack Hermansson takes on No. 13 Marvin Vettori in a five-round main event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The entire fight card will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish and simulcast on ESPN+. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

