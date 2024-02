Due to visa issues, please note the following changes:

Albert Duraev has been removed from his middleweight bout with Robert Bryczek. Replacing Duraev will be Ihor Potieria.

Damir Hadzovic has been removed from his lightweight bout with Balaji Oki. Replacing Hadzovic will be Dana White’s Contender Series alum Timothy Cuamba.

Additionally, due to injury, Melsik Baghdasaryan has been removed from his featherweight bout with Hyder Amil. Replacing Baghdasaryan will be Fernie Garcia.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer takes place Saturday, February 10 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.