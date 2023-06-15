UFC Announces Updates To UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria
Announcements Regarding UFC Fight Night Scheduled For June 24 In Jacksonville.
Jun. 15, 2023
Please note the following changes for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs TOPURIA:
After a cancelled bout at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier, flyweight Zhalgas Zhumagulov will face UFC newcomer Josh Van. He makes his debut with an impressive 100 percent finishing rate with all his fights ending before the third round.
Victor Martinez has been removed from his lightweight bout with Trevor Peek. Replacing Martinez will be UFC newcomer Jose Mariscal, who makes his debut riding a three-fight win streak with all victories coming via stoppage.
Punahele Soriano has been removed from his middleweight bout with Sedriques Dumas. Replacing Soriano will be Cody Brundage.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs TOPURIAtakes place Saturday, June 24 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria, live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Prelims start at 11:30am ET/8:30am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT.