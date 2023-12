Due to injury, please note the following changes:

Bassil Hafez has been removed from his welterweight fight with Preston Parsons. Replacing Hafez will be Matthew Semeslberger.



Gabriel Santos has been removed from his featherweight bout with Westin Wilson. Replacing Santos will be Dana White’s Contender Series season 7 signee Jean Silva.



Yana Santos has been removed from her bantamweight bout with Norma Dumont. As a result, this bout has been cancelled.



Ketlen Vieira has been removed from her bantamweight bout with Macy Chiasson. As a result, this bout has been cancelled.

Additionally, due to visa issues, Denys Bondar has been removed from his flyweight bout with Felipe Bunes. Replacing Bondar will be Joshua Van.

UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2 takes place Saturday, January 13 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas