UFC Announces Upcoming Event Schedule Through November

Read the full statement from UFC.
Oct. 7, 2020

In today’s Nevada State Athletic Commission meeting, the NSAC approved that UFC events will return to Las Vegas and the APEX beginning with UFC Fight Night on October 31 headlined by middleweights Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva.

The APEX will serve as the venue for the next eight events through November, including the final three episodes of season 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Upcoming Dates:

October 31st – UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva

November 4th – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 8

November 7th – UFC Fight Night

November 10th – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 9

November 14th – UFC Fight Night

November 17th – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 10

November 21st – UFC 255

November 28th – UFC Fight Night

