UFC Announces Upcoming Event Schedule Through November

The APEX will serve as the venue for the next eight events through November, including the final three episodes of season 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Upcoming Dates:

October 31st – UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva

November 4th – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 8

November 7th – UFC Fight Night

November 10th – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 9

November 14th – UFC Fight Night

November 17th – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 10

November 21st – UFC 255

November 28th – UFC Fight Night