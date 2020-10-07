UFC Announces Upcoming Event Schedule Through November
In today’s Nevada State Athletic Commission meeting, the NSAC approved that UFC events will return to Las Vegas and the APEX beginning with UFC Fight Night on October 31 headlined by middleweights Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva.
UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva on October 31st in UFC APEX
The APEX will serve as the venue for the next eight events through November, including the final three episodes of season 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series.
Upcoming Dates:
October 31st – UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva
November 4th – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 8
November 7th – UFC Fight Night
November 10th – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 9
November 14th – UFC Fight Night
November 17th – Dana White’s Contender Series Episode 10