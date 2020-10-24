UFC Announces UFC 255 On November 21st

Two titles will be on the line as Deiveson Figueiredo will attempt to defend his title against Alex Perez, and Valentina Shevchenko looks to do the same against Jennifer Maia. More information and additional bouts:
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
One of the most exciting years in UFC history continues on November 21, with a championship doubleheader that headlines UFC 255.
In the main event, Brazilian powerhouse Deiveson Figueiredo defends his flyweight title for the first time against surging California standout Alex Perez, and in the co-featured bout, the women's 125-pound title will be line as one of the most dominant forces in the sport, Valentina Shevchenko, defends her crown for the fourth time against Brazil's Jennifer Maia.
In addition, Colorado's Brandon Royval looks to continue his stellar rise by taking on top flyweight contender Brandon Moreno in a fight that might place the winner next in line for the winner of the main event.
Opening the main card will be the legendary Shogun Rua, who looks to finally settle his score with Paul Craig after the two fought to draw last September.
One fight on the Pay Per View main card is still to be determined.