UFC Announces Two Upcoming Main Events

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev

The breakout star of 2020, Khamzat Chimaev came out of nowhere to capture the imagination of fight fans around the world, and on March 13, he headlines his first UFC event when he faces the third-ranked welterweight in the world, Leon Edwards. Fighting out of Birmingham, England, Edwards has won eight in a row as he chases a world title shot, and he is eager to put an end to the rise of Chimaev, who only took a little over two months to keep his unbeaten record intact with three straight Performance of the Night finishes.