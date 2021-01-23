UFC Announces Two Upcoming Main Events

By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
UFC announces two exciting welterweight showdowns
UFC 258: Usman vs Burns
Dominant UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will face one of his toughest tests to date on February 13, as he meets former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258. On a 16-fight win streak, Usman has defeated Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in defense of the title he took from Tyron Woodley in 2019, and now he puts his belt on the line against the surging "Durinho," who has won six in a row on his way to the biggest fight in his career.
The breakout star of 2020, Khamzat Chimaev came out of nowhere to capture the imagination of fight fans around the world, and on March 13, he headlines his first UFC event when he faces the third-ranked welterweight in the world, Leon Edwards. Fighting out of Birmingham, England, Edwards has won eight in a row as he chases a world title shot, and he is eager to put an end to the rise of Chimaev, who only took a little over two months to keep his unbeaten record intact with three straight Performance of the Night finishes.