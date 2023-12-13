UFC announces strategic partnership with NRL as the Aussie football code launches Vegas mission

Countdown
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has today joined forces with the world’s premier rugby league competition, National Rugby League (NRL) to launch the sporting organization’s first Las Vegas venture.
Four of the Australian competition’s flagship clubs - South Sydney Rabbitohs, Brisbane Broncos, Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters - will play in the Vegas showpiece to kick-off the 2024 NRL Premiership season at Allegiant Stadium on March 2.
The historic NRL double-header fixture will be the first played on U.S. soil and today, UFC Senior Executive Vice President Lawrence Epstein, Executive Vice President Dave Shaw and Hall of Fame athlete Forrest Griffin welcomed NRL officials and star players from the four clubs to the fight capital of the world.
The new partnership will see UFC build upon its already strong links with NRL to reach thousands of potential new fans in the Asia Pacific region, where the sport of MMA continues to experience exponential growth. The NRL is hoping to tap into UFC’s pulling power in the U.S. market to expand its own global footprint.
“Las Vegas is on the fast track to becoming the sports capital of the world. All the major U.S. sports leagues will have a presence here soon, and of course, Las Vegas will host its first Super Bowl here at Allegiant Stadium in February,” said UFC Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Lawrence Epstein.
“International sports leagues are also recognizing the value Las Vegas can bring to their brand. Just a few weeks ago we had the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which was a great success and set the stage for additional F1 events in the years to come.
“NRL fans are going to love coming to Vegas to watch these matches. We've been to all the great cities, and there's nothing like the infrastructure we have here in Las Vegas - from hotel rooms to restaurants and night clubs, and all of the other entertainment and sports we have here. Fans are the most important component of the sports ecosystem, and when the fans have a great time, they talk about your brand more, they talk about the experience more, and that positivity just builds up,” said Epstein.
UFC Vice President, Head of International & Content Dave Shaw said the two organizations have enjoyed close ties over many years.
“There is a great link between our two sports, and I am excited about this partnership and the opportunities we have to grow together,” said Shaw.
“We know the NRL is one of the biggest sporting competitions Down Under and they have aspirations to grow their sport here in the U.S. We also know Australians are some of the biggest MMA fans on the planet - it is home to over 4 million of our 700 million global fanbase - and we are always looking at ways to continue to grow that fanbase in the APAC region.
“Since 2010, UFC has accomplished major milestones across Australia and New Zealand, delivering 20 events across most major cities, many of them record-breaking.
“We have seen UFC athletes like Alex Volkanovski and Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa start their careers in rugby league before transitioning to MMA... and we’ve also seen plenty of NRL stars enjoying the action at our UFC events across the globe. There is a connection between the sports that transcends beyond the Octagon and that is what excites us about this partnership.”