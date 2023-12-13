UFC announces strategic partnership with NRL as the Aussie football code launches Vegas mission

UFC Vice President, Head of International & Content Dave Shaw said the two organizations have enjoyed close ties over many years.

“There is a great link between our two sports, and I am excited about this partnership and the opportunities we have to grow together,” said Shaw.

“We know the NRL is one of the biggest sporting competitions Down Under and they have aspirations to grow their sport here in the U.S. We also know Australians are some of the biggest MMA fans on the planet - it is home to over 4 million of our 700 million global fanbase - and we are always looking at ways to continue to grow that fanbase in the APAC region.

“Since 2010, UFC has accomplished major milestones across Australia and New Zealand, delivering 20 events across most major cities, many of them record-breaking.

“We have seen UFC athletes like Alex Volkanovski and Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa start their careers in rugby league before transitioning to MMA... and we’ve also seen plenty of NRL stars enjoying the action at our UFC events across the globe. There is a connection between the sports that transcends beyond the Octagon and that is what excites us about this partnership.”