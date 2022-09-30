UFC Announces Road To UFC Semifinals

Road To UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that takes top MMA prospects from Asia and gives them a pathway to a UFC contract. The tournament started with eight mixed martial arts athletes competing in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight. The athletes in Road To UFC come from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and from the UFC Academy in China.

The opening round of Road To UFC was held in June at the Singapore Indoor Stadium ahead of UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka, UFC’s first-ever Pay-Per-View event in Southeast Asia. 16 athletes won and advanced to the semifinals to compete in Abu Dhabi. The semifinals round is divided into two episodes, each of which includes four tournament bouts and one additional non-tournament bout. Details for the Road To UFC finals will be announced at a later date.

The Road To UFC semifinals episodes, bouts and live broadcast times are as follows: