UFC ANNOUNCES RETURN TO OKLAHOMA CITY



“We are thrilled to return to an incredible destination like Oklahoma City,” said UFC Executive Vice President of Event Development Peter Dropick. “Thank you to Paycom Center and Visit OKC for their continued partnership and we look forward to delivering a great event this July.”

“We are honored to host the first UFC event in Oklahoma in nearly 10 years,” said Paycom Center General Manager, Chris Semrau. “The community has been asking for this kind of event for years, and we’re very excited to finally bring the highest level of MMA back to Oklahoma City. This will surely be one of the major events of the summer for the region.”

"Visit Oklahoma City is beyond excited for the return of the UFC to our market after many years,” said Visit OKC Vice President of Sports Development, Adam Wisniewski. “Our city takes pride in hosting the country's most premier sporting events, and bringing another UFC Fight Night is something we are very much looking forward to adding to Oklahoma City's resume. We can hardly wait to welcome thousands of fans to Oklahoma City and to assist in producing an event our city will talk about for years to come!"

UFC® FIGHT NIGHT OKLAHOMA CITY marks the first UFC event in the region since UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CHIESA vs LEE on June 25, 2017 and will be the third overall event in Oklahoma City in UFC history, as it also hosted UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DIAZ vs GUILLARD on September 16, 2009.

UFC’s return to Oklahoma City is part of TKO’s expanding network of partnerships with government and private stakeholders around the world who are eager to host UFC’s marquee live events, generating meaningful economic and cultural impact and delivering memorable experiences for fans.