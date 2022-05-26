UFC Announces Partnership With Airasia As Official Super App Partner In APAC

As the Official Super App Partner of UFC, airasia will receive a wide range of integrations into key assets, including a branded presence inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon and on broadcast during UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA. Additionally, UFC and airasia will present exclusive content for the airasia Super App for distribution across UFC social media in APAC, as well as activations such as exclusive sweepstakes promotions in which fans will have the opportunity to win a VIP Experience to a UFC pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, and a range of other UFC prizes.

The partnership also provides for a UFC talent to be part of airasia Super App's activities, as the brand continues to build up presence across audiences in the region.

“Airasia has been a fantastic partner over the years and we are thrilled to partner with them again in our return to Asia at our first pay-per-view event in market and support the growth of their new Super App.” said Nick Smith, UFC Vice President of Global Partnerships.

“We are proud to continue working with UFC, as we have been partners since 2017 and have worked on many projects together, including the UFC Training Scholarship program," said Rudy Khaw, Group Chief Brand Officer, airasia Super App. "As UFC offers the first pay-per-view event in Southeast Asia, airasia Super App is happy to be part of the journey in engaging with viewers and building awareness around our services within the travel category, as well as ride hailing, food delivery, and more.”

UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA hosted in Singapore with support from the Singapore Tourism Board will be a championship double-header, as UFC world light heavyweight Glover Teixeira takes on #2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces #5 Taila Santos.

The historic pay-per-view event will take place Sunday, June 12, at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The prelims will begin at 6am SGT, followed by the main card at 10am SGT. *Given the difference in time zone, the prelims will start at 7pm ET, while the main card begins at 10pm ET on Saturday, June 11 for viewers in the United States.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.sg.

Follow us on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use our official hashtags: #UFC275 #UFCSINGAPORE.