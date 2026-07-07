UFC ANNOUNCES NEW SPORTS DIPLOMACY PARTNERSHIP WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE AS PART OF UFC FREEDOM 250 FIGHT WEEK

"We're thrilled to announce our new partnership with the U.S. Department of State and work together to build bridges through community engagement while serving as ambassadors through the sport of MMA," said UFC Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein. "We're excited to join this program, led by Secretary Rubio, as UFC is a truly global organization with athletes representing 75 countries. We can't wait to get started later this year."



The memorandum of understanding was signed by UFC President and CEO Dana White and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 11, as part of UFC Freedom 250 fight week.