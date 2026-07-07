UFC ANNOUNCES NEW SPORTS DIPLOMACY PARTNERSHIP WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE AS PART OF UFC FREEDOM 250 FIGHT WEEK

UFC recently announced a new public-private Sports Diplomacy partnership with the U.S. Department of State to advance sports-based initiatives and develop educational programming centered on mixed martial arts (MMA).
"We're thrilled to announce our new partnership with the U.S. Department of State and work together to build bridges through community engagement while serving as ambassadors through the sport of MMA," said UFC Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein. "We're excited to join this program, led by Secretary Rubio, as UFC is a truly global organization with athletes representing 75 countries. We can't wait to get started later this year."
The memorandum of understanding was signed by UFC President and CEO Dana White and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 11, as part of UFC Freedom 250 fight week.
"UFC has become a global phenomenon by embracing values that resonate far beyond the Octagon: excellence, discipline, opportunity, and meritocracy," said Secretary Rubio. "We are proud to launch a new Sports Diplomacy partnership with UFC and continue growing the sport of MMA."
UFC Freedom 250 took place on Sunday, June 14, on the South Lawn of the White House as part of the celebration of America's 250th anniversary, marking the first MMA event ever held at the White House.
Recognizing sport as a powerful diplomatic tool, the partnership will leverage UFC's global platform to engage international audiences, expand cultural exchange opportunities through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and promote the values of discipline, perseverance, sportsmanship, and excellence.
As part of the agreement, UFC athletes and coaches will serve as sports ambassadors through the Department of State's Sports Envoy Program, leading training clinics and mentorship opportunities for young athletes around the world.
Through this partnership, UFC joins other leading American sports organizations and private-sector partners in supporting the Department of State's public diplomacy efforts throughout the Decade of Sport in America.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.
UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram took place live from the White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. See the Official Results, Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!