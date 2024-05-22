UFC Announces Multi-Year Partnership With PCYC NSW

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts promotion and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced a three-year partnership with Police Citizens Youth Clubs (PCYC) NSW to establish UFC’s first youth mentoring initiative in the country.
Helping to make the announcement today at PCYC City of Sydney, Woolloomooloo was No.3 UFC middleweight and former champion, Robert Whittaker; Peter Kloczko, Vice President Australia and New Zealand, UFC and Ben Hobby; CEO of PCYC NSW.
The charitable partnership will see UFC make a yearly donation to the organisation and collaborate with PCYC for further fundraising opportunities, as well as on content creation and distribution. Most importantly, UFC and PCYC will jointly host a curated series of coaching and MMA sessions for youth, led by high profile UFC athletes at selected PCYC clubs across the state.
Peter Kloczko, UFC Vice President Australia and New Zealand said, “UFC is incredibly proud and excited to partner with PCYC NSW to support its programs across the state. UFC firmly believes in the mission and purpose of PCYC NSW in empowering young people by providing purpose and direction to prevent crime. PCYC NSW helped play an influential role to many of the local UFC rostered athletes, and our ambition is to have our athletes engage and influence the next generation towards a safe, constructive, and positive lifestyle.”
PCYC’s Fit for Life program is a key initiative which will be supported through this partnership. This life changing program focuses on linking physical, emotional, and social wellbeing and nutrition to promote a healthy lifestyle and positive decision making. Throughout the year, UFC athletes will share their stories, experiences, and skills in before school programs followed by Q&A sessions with youth members.
"PCYC NSW is thrilled to partner with the UFC,” said Ben Hobby, Chief Executive Officer of PCYC NSW. “This partnership is a collaboration that symbolises our shared commitment to empowering young people and keeping them active. Together, we have an opportunity to transform the lives of our youth by giving them access to world-class training and resources, as well as funding support from the UFC that will help inspire young people to reach new heights.
Discipline is the core of successful Mixed Martial Arts athletes. It is much more than following a fitness regime or adhering to rules, but emphasising self-control, perseverance, and respect, both within and beyond the training room. This partnership signifies a union of shared principles and a dedication to nurturing character alongside physical abilities."
UFC and the UFC Foundation are dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.
Through its global corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, UFC strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop charitable programs to make a positive impact on the communities which host its events, as well as those its athletes represent.
This partnership with PCYC is the first expansion of this program in the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) region and amplifies a natural alignment with UFC. PCYC has a strong historical presence in various Mixed Martial Arts including boxing, wrestling, judo and more. With fit-for-purpose facilities, existing capability in coaching and mentoring will now be further supported by the UFC, its athletes, resources, events, production, digital and social media platforms.
Further cementing UFC’s presence in NSW, this announcement comes recently after the success of UFC 293: ADESANYA vs. STRICKLAND at Qudos Bank Arena in September last year. UFC 293 was the first event under a new four-year agreement with the NSW Government to host multiple events in the State from 2023-2027.