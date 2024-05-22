UFC Announces Multi-Year Partnership With PCYC NSW

The charitable partnership will see UFC make a yearly donation to the organisation and collaborate with PCYC for further fundraising opportunities, as well as on content creation and distribution. Most importantly, UFC and PCYC will jointly host a curated series of coaching and MMA sessions for youth, led by high profile UFC athletes at selected PCYC clubs across the state.



Peter Kloczko, UFC Vice President Australia and New Zealand said, “UFC is incredibly proud and excited to partner with PCYC NSW to support its programs across the state. UFC firmly believes in the mission and purpose of PCYC NSW in empowering young people by providing purpose and direction to prevent crime. PCYC NSW helped play an influential role to many of the local UFC rostered athletes, and our ambition is to have our athletes engage and influence the next generation towards a safe, constructive, and positive lifestyle.”



PCYC’s Fit for Life program is a key initiative which will be supported through this partnership. This life changing program focuses on linking physical, emotional, and social wellbeing and nutrition to promote a healthy lifestyle and positive decision making. Throughout the year, UFC athletes will share their stories, experiences, and skills in before school programs followed by Q&A sessions with youth members.

