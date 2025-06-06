UFC Announces Launch UFC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, World’s New Premier Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Live Event Series

“I first got into MMA through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” said UFC CEO & President Dana White. “It’s one of the true building blocks of martial arts and the athletes and the competition take it to another level. The reality show and live events are going to elevate this to a mainstream sport and I could not be more excited.”

“I am so excited for people to see what we are going to do with UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU,” said Senior Director of Jiu-Jitsu Strategy & Business Development Claudia Gadelha. “I believe that our ruleset, athletes and promotional power will make UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU the go-to event series for fans around the world.”

UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU will feature multiple divisions for both male and female competitors, with champions and rankings for each. All matches will consist of three five-minute rounds, which will be scored with the 10-point must scoring system and will take place in the new UFC BRAZILIAN JIU-JITSU competition space, which is designed to emphasize constant action and non-stop movement, while also prioritizing athlete health and safety.