UFC® ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF UFC ACADEMY COMBINE

Athletes will move between different ‘stations’ in order to complete the combine evaluation. Multiple tests will be running in parallel at any given time across both floors of the facility in order to allow for the completion of all tests. On each day of the event, athletes will be grouped together and move through a pre-designed schedule of testing.



The scoring system to be utilized at the combine will be designed so that clear comparisons can be made between individual fighters at the level of each test in each category, ultimately leading to an overall UFC Academy combine ranking for each athlete. Combine results will influence and shape the trajectory of an athlete’s development within UFC Academy.