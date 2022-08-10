UFC Announces Launch Of Direct-To-Consumer Streaming Service In Brazil

UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE

“Anyone who follows this sport knows how important Brazil is to mixed martial arts and to UFC. Brazil is one of our biggest and fastest growing markets and has produced some of the best athletes this sport has ever seen. FIGHT PASS is going to take our business to the next level by delivering all our content directly to our fans. Plus, we’re teaming up with Band, one of the biggest broadcasters in Brazil, which is going to provide massive exposure for UFC and help us grow our fan base and make this sport bigger than ever. And finally-- I’m excited to announce that we’re coming back to Brazil on January 21 for UFC 283 with a stacked event you don’t want to miss – I’ll see you all there!”

UFC FIGHT PASS - THE ULTIMATE DESTINATION FOR EVERYTHING UFC

FIGHT PASS is the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports and a pioneer in sports streaming services, having launched in 2013. Beginning January 1, 2023, for a launch price starting at 24.90 BRL per month (est. 5.00 USD), FIGHT PASS subscribers in Brazil will have unlimited access to:

All live UFC events per year, including every Fight Night and signature numbered event.

Over 200 live and exclusive events from more than 30 combat sports promotions from around the world, showcasing MMA, boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, individual and team submission grappling, and more.

The deepest archive of UFC content, featuring every fight in UFC history.

Access to the world’s largest fight library, including 20,000 fights from more than 35 combat sports organizations, including Strikeforce®, PRIDE®, and WEC®, among others.

All seasons of The Ultimate Fighter®

Original series revealing the powerful stories of UFC athletes; historical programming highlighting UFC’s most impactful moments; in-depth interviews with those who changed the fight game; documentaries on the science behind combat sports; and a variety of behind-the-scenes content, all featuring Portuguese subtitles.

UFC FIGHT PASS – LOCALIZED IN PORTUGUESE

The FIGHT PASS interface will be localized in Portuguese, including event titles, fight cards, and program descriptions. The live broadcast of UFC events will be produced entirely in Portuguese, featuring Brazilian commentators. FIGHT PASS will also offer thousands of hours of Original Programming in Portuguese, as well as local payment processing options and local customer service. Fans can also search using keywords in Portuguese to access content on the platform.

Additionally, FIGHT PASS will offer videos in 1080p resolution and multi-view for desktop, allowing users to watch multiple live streams simultaneously. Subscribers can also access FIGHT PASS’ 24/7 linear channel and the Downloads-to-Go feature, allowing users to watch content offline.

FIGHT PASS will be available on personal computers, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™, Apple TV®, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast™, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, HiSense TVs, and Sony TVs with Android TV.

UFC FIGHT PASS POWERED BY ENDEAVOR STREAMING

FIGHT PASS in Brazil will be powered by Endeavor Streaming, a global leader in premium video distribution for live and on-demand content across sports, entertainment, and media. Endeavor Streaming provides complete end-to-end streaming technology solutions for FIGHT PASS around the world and will now add Brazil to the FIGHT PASS roster of more 200 countries. Endeavor Streaming is a trusted partner for leading global brands, delivering tens-of-thousands of major tentpole events annually including every UFC event and powering streaming services including WWE Network, NBA League Pass, USGA and WNBA.

UFC PARTNERSHIP WITH BAND

Joining UFC as a broadcast partner for the first-time will be Band, one of the largest television networks in Brazil. Band will broadcast up to 12 live UFC events, featuring a mix of main cards and preliminary bouts from numbered events and Fight Nights, marking the return of UFC to free-to-air TV in Brazil for the first time since 2018.