UFC Announces Global Partnership With Drip Water Starting In 2025

“‘We at Drip are thrilled to have signed this multiyear deal with one of the biggest sporting institutions in the world,” said Matt Dodds, Co-founder of Drip Water. “UFC is watched by millions globally and this is a major deal for us as a business and for the category as a whole. We look forward to a successful partnership over the next 5 years!”

“The thrill of a knockout, Bruce Buffer’s iconic ‘and the NEW,’ a sold-out stadium roaring—all echo my excitement as Drip becomes the UFC’s official water partner,” said Big Zuu, TV Chef, musician, and Drip co-founder. After countless nights watching fights, it’s surreal to know these fighters will now be drinking Drip and championing our brand. I can’t wait to show the world that water isn’t boring!”

Branded Entitlements and Activations

As the Official Water Partner of UFC, Drip will be integrated into broadcast features throughout the Main Card of all UFC Pay Per Views, universally recognized as the biggest events in combat sports, providing Drip with meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as in an estimated 975 million households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

Drip will also receive prominent brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon® at all UFC Fight Nights and within all episodes of the popular live-fight series Dana White’s Contender Series and the groundbreaking reality series The Ultimate Fighter.

In addition, UFC and Drip will collaborate to design a new custom water bottle that will be seen exclusively at all UFC events in the red and blue corners in between rounds and at other key UFC moments, such as pre-fight press conferences.

Beyond the Octagon, UFC and Drip will collaborate on original content to be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels that reach more than 290 million users worldwide. Most notably, UFC and Drip will collaborate on a new custom social series, Drip Check, that highlights UFC athletes’ best outfits as they arrive to the fan-favorite press conferences to promote each highly anticipated Pay-Per-View. As Big Zuu says, ‘‘Drip’ means clothes, and if you’ve got drip, you’ve got style.”

UFC will also provide Drip with branding opportunities within UFC’s state-of-the-art Performance Institutes in Las Vegas, Shanghai, and Mexico. The facilities, renowned for their expertise in MMA training, rehabilitation, and nutrition services, will make Drip the featured water available to UFC athletes at the water stations in each location.

The new agreement also provides an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with prominent UFC athletes.