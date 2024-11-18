UFC Announces Global Partnership With Drip Water Starting In 2025

Interviews
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, and Drip Water, the UK’s first true lifestyle water brand, today announced a new multiyear global marketing partnership that will showcase Drip within many of UFC’s biggest events and other high-profile assets starting in 2025.
Drip offers a canned alternative to still and sparkling water. The new product has sustainability at its core – using aluminum and saving 95% of the energy it would take to make a plastic bottle or carton. Drip also provides consumers with a heightened hydration experience, by naturally filtering the water through layers of chalk with the water containing essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium from deep within England’s South Downs, providing feel good benefits, as well as the ultimate hydration.
Founded by TV Chef and musician Big Zuu, Drip has grown rapidly since its launch in October 2023. Drip is available nationwide in the UK, at www.thedrip.vip and will be available in the U.S. starting in 2025.
“Drip’s bold and modern branding, combined with their strong sustainability message, is resonating powerfully with consumers,” said Robby Miller, Vice President, UFC Global Partnerships. “We’re proud to partner with them to emphasize the role water plays in our sport by integrating Drip into some of UFC’s most exciting moments in the Octagon, supporting our fighters when they need it most. Together, we’ll leverage UFC’s worldwide popularity to help Drip grow its business on a global scale and reach more consumers than ever before.”
“‘We at Drip are thrilled to have signed this multiyear deal with one of the biggest sporting institutions in the world,” said Matt Dodds, Co-founder of Drip Water. “UFC is watched by millions globally and this is a major deal for us as a business and for the category as a whole. We look forward to a successful partnership over the next 5 years!”
“The thrill of a knockout, Bruce Buffer’s iconic ‘and the NEW,’ a sold-out stadium roaring—all echo my excitement as Drip becomes the UFC’s official water partner,” said Big Zuu, TV Chef, musician, and Drip co-founder. After countless nights watching fights, it’s surreal to know these fighters will now be drinking Drip and championing our brand. I can’t wait to show the world that water isn’t boring!”
Branded Entitlements and Activations
As the Official Water Partner of UFC, Drip will be integrated into broadcast features throughout the Main Card of all UFC Pay Per Views, universally recognized as the biggest events in combat sports, providing Drip with meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as in an estimated 975 million households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.
Drip will also receive prominent brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon® at all UFC Fight Nights and within all episodes of the popular live-fight series Dana White’s Contender Series and the groundbreaking reality series The Ultimate Fighter.
In addition, UFC and Drip will collaborate to design a new custom water bottle that will be seen exclusively at all UFC events in the red and blue corners in between rounds and at other key UFC moments, such as pre-fight press conferences.
Beyond the Octagon, UFC and Drip will collaborate on original content to be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels that reach more than 290 million users worldwide. Most notably, UFC and Drip will collaborate on a new custom social series, Drip Check, that highlights UFC athletes’ best outfits as they arrive to the fan-favorite press conferences to promote each highly anticipated Pay-Per-View. As Big Zuu says, ‘‘Drip’ means clothes, and if you’ve got drip, you’ve got style.”
UFC will also provide Drip with branding opportunities within UFC’s state-of-the-art Performance Institutes in Las Vegas, Shanghai, and Mexico. The facilities, renowned for their expertise in MMA training, rehabilitation, and nutrition services, will make Drip the featured water available to UFC athletes at the water stations in each location.
The new agreement also provides an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with prominent UFC athletes.
