UFC Announces Delgados As Official Tequila Soda Partner

The partnership will comprise of year-round activity across Australia and New Zealand, including live event integration at two UFC events in the region and VIP Sweepstakes featuring highly in-demand tickets to UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs. VOLKANOVSKI as well as UFC event viewing parties.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Australia’s Tequila Soda pioneers Delgados into the UFC fold as the Official Tequila Soda of UFC across Australia and New Zealand,” said Nick Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships, UFC. “This partnership has culture and lifestyle at its core, and we cannot wait to introduce our fans to this refreshing drop and the ‘Sin Problemas’ ethos.”

Brought to you by Superdrop, Delgados Tequila Soda has pioneered the Tequila Soda category in Australia. It combines Mexico’s finest blue agave tequila with soda water and natural ingredients.

The young tequila brand aims to transport tequila lovers to the ultimate Mexican getaway, bringing the 60s retro vacation vibes right into the palm of your hand.

“We are thrilled to partner with the cultural juggernaut that is UFC, and we’re beyond excited to introduce their loyal fans to our delicious and refreshing tequila ready-to-drink beverage, Delgados Tequila Soda,” said Ewen Pettit, Director, Superdrop.

“Just like our product, UFC is as real as it gets. We have a full calendar of events, activations and promotions that will truly connect with our drinkers and UFC fans. We can’t wait to get started, as all roads lead to Perth in February for UFC 284.”

UFC fans can get their hands on a Delgados Tequila Soda in three flavours: Grapefruit & Jalapeno; Lime & Basil; and Pineapple & Ginger… all a perfect match up for your UFC Sundays over the coming months.